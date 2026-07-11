Union Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw interacted with engineers and manufacturing teams during his visit to the Medha Bogies Factory in Hyderabad.

He was accompanied by Union Minister for Coal and Mines G Kishan Reddy.

Speaking to the reporters, Vaishnaw said that "India is becoming a major railway products manufacturer and exporter."

"India is becoming a major railway products manufacturer and exporter. In recent times, following PM Modi's Make in India program, many of the railway components, especially the complex electronics and the propulsion systems, which are the heart of any railway system, are now designed in India, manufactured in India and exported to countries like France, Germany, Switzerland, Italy, Poland, the US and now even Japan. So this is a major achievement for our country, and the quality of many of these components has turned out to be really world-class. That is the only way to establish our country in the global market."

"Making sure that the design focus is there, quality focus is there, and whatever supply chain is there, that supply chain should be properly aligned with the quality goals. That is the way we are working. Today morning we also had a very good roundtable with the IT industry where we focused on the way the semiconductor industry is growing in India and the huge demand for semiconductor design..."

During the visit, the Minister reviewed various stages of the manufacturing process and interacted closely with engineers and manufacturing teams engaged in the production of railway coaches and components. He took firsthand feedback on production processes, technical capabilities, skill development initiatives and the training being provided to the workforce to support advanced manufacturing.

Vaishnaw also enquired about the employees' day-to-day responsibilities, their learning and training experience, and the adoption of modern manufacturing practices within the facility. He appreciated the dedication, technical expertise and commitment of the teams, noting that a highly skilled workforce is central to India's growing railway manufacturing capabilities.

The Minister also reviewed the manufacturing infrastructure and received updates on quality standards, production systems and capacity enhancement initiatives being undertaken at the facility.