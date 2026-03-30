India discovers lowest price for green ammonia at ₹49.75 per kg

India discovered the lowest price for green ammonia at about Rs 49.75 per kg in a competitive bidding conducted by the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI), which allocated a capacity of 7,24,000 tonnes per annum (TPA) to developers including NTPC Renewable Energy, Jakson Green, ACME Cleantech Solutions, Oriana Power, and SCC Infrastructure, with supply linked to 13 fertiliser units.

Green ammonia purchase agreements (GAPA), signed on Monday, have a tenure of 10 years. Minister of New and Renewable Energy Pralhad Joshi said, “They provide long-term demand certainty and enable investment at scale.”

The minister said that the green ammonia supply agreements will save billions of dollars in foreign exchange. “By replacing the imported grey ammonia in non-urea fertilisers, this initiative will save India nearly $2.5 billion in foreign exchange over the next decade,” he said. India currently imports 28 lakh tonnes of grey ammonia for non-urea fertiliser units.

He further added that the fertiliser sector remains crucial as it is central to India’s agricultural and food security. “It also depends significantly on the imports of natural gas, ammonia, or finished fertilisers like urea, di-ammonium phosphate,” he said.

National Green Hydrogen Mission director Abhay Bakre said, “This is one of the largest tenders in the world, supplying 25 per cent replacement to grey ammonia for our non-urea fertiliser units.”

Under the agreement, one of the developers, ACME, will establish a green ammonia facility in Odisha to supply 3,70,000 TPA of green ammonia to six major fertiliser facilities spread across five states on both the east and west coasts of India.

Commenting on the GAPA signing, Anil Taparia, chief operating officer of ACME Green Hydrogen and Ammonia Business, said, “This agreement, a result of a bold vision by the Government of India to usher in energy security to India’s fertiliser sector, represents a defining step in demonstrating commercial-scale green ammonia production and offtake viability at a competitive cost.”

On the occasion, Joshi also said that India is one of the fastest-growing renewable energy markets and that the next phase of transition will involve transforming the fertiliser sector, among others. He said, “The next phase of this transition lies in transforming sectors such as fertilisers, refineries, steel, and heavy transport, where fossil fuel dependence is the highest.”

Highlighting India’s self-sufficiency in the fertiliser sector, Minister of Chemicals and Fertilisers J P Nadda said, “We are very much sufficient as far as fertiliser is concerned, and there is no need for our farmers to be afraid.”