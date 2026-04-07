India e-com market to nearly treble to $250 billion by 2030: Report

India’s e-commerce industry will grow to $250 billion by 2030, up from about $90 billion now, as more young shoppers purchase online, purchase ticket size rises, and influencers shape what consumers buy, according to a report by Google and Deloitte.

Artificial intelligence (AI) will be a key lever in this journey, as algorithms hyper-personalise shoppers’ demands by streamlining operations and simplifying shopper decision-making, leading to a 30–35 per cent increase in profitability. This will help improve forecasting accuracy, optimise inventory and logistics, and shorten cycles for creatives and product development.

Simultaneously, it will enhance consumer experience, acting as an expert assistant and a trusted guide by simplifying discovery, clarifying doubts, and enabling more confident purchases.

“A new cohort of digital-first consumers, led by Gen Z, is driving this shift, valuing authenticity alongside speed and relevance. This is accelerating the rise of generative commerce, where consumers can describe a need and AI curates or even creates solutions instantly. We are also beginning to see the emergence of curation-as-a-service,” Anand Ramanathan, partner and consumer industry leader, Deloitte South Asia, said.

About 150 million new shoppers are expected to enter the digital economy, adding to the already existing 110 million. Gen Z shoppers will contribute about 45 per cent of the total online spend, the report added.

By 2030, creators will influence 30 per cent of total retail spend, with one in ten online purchases directly attributable to a creator storefront. This trust economy will be most potent in Tier 2 cities, where creators will onboard 60 million first-time buyers online. That will also influence live commerce, which will become an $8 billion sector, powered by Gen Z adoption.

“From our virtual try-on tool and shopping features in AI Mode and now, Gemini app to creators driving commerce on YouTube, we are streamlining the journey from brainstorming to browsing to final purchase. Central to this evolution is our focus on agentic AI, where we are building tools to benefit both consumers and brands,” said Roma Datta Chobey, managing director of connected consumer commerce, Google India.

The additional $160 billion will be split equally between quick commerce and direct-to-consumer brands, which will be worth $72 billion each. Commerce is set to evolve beyond transactions into journeys that are predictive, socially influenced, and seamlessly connected. Four forces — inspired, immersive, instant, and intelligent — are expected to contribute about $100 billion to commerce growth by 2030.