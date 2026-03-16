India exports 315k tonne sugar in Oct-Feb of 2025-26 marketing year: AISTA

India exported 315,000 tonne sugar during October-February in the current 2025-26 marketing year, with the UAE emerging as the top destination, the All India Sugar Trade Association (AISTA) said on Monday.

Sugar exports remain under government control through quotas distributed proportionally among mills. The central government has approved total exports of 2 million tonne for 2025-26 marketing year (October-September), including an additional 500,000 tonne permitted recently.

White sugar accounted for 257,971 tonne of total shipments, with refined sugar making up 53,664 tonne, AISTA said in a statement.

The UAE received the largest volume at 79,683 tonne, followed by Afghanistan 71,813 tonne, Djibouti 45,801 tonne and Tanzania with 21,330 tonne.

"India will be able to do physical shipments of more than 8,00,000 tonne, including to Asian and Gulf countries," AISTA Chairman Praful Vithalani said.

India's sugar output for the 2025-26 season has been revised down 4.4 per cent to 28.3 million tonne from an earlier first estimate of 29.6 million tonne, AISTA said in its second estimate citing lower yields in key producing states due to adverse weather.