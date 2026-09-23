India extends anti-dumping duty on imported Chinese decor paper till March

India has extended anti-dumping duty on decor papers imported from China till March 2027 to protect domestic manufacturers from cheap inbound shipments, according to a notification.

In December 2021, the Department of Revenue imposed the duty in the range of USD 110 per tonne to USD 542 per tonne, for five years.

The department has amended a notification "to extend the levy of anti-dumping duty on imports of 'Decor Paper' originating in or exported from People's Republic of China, up to and inclusive of 26th March, 2027".

The extension was approved following a recommendation for the same by the commerce ministry's arm, the Directorate General for Trade Remedies (DGTR).

It is a kind of printed or plain paper which is used to surface furniture and flooring or for craft and interior designing.

In a separate notification, the department said that it has also extended the anti-dumping duty on imports of 'Calcined Gypsum Powder' exported from Iran, Oman, Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates (UAE) till March 16, 2027.

It is commonly known as Plaster of Paris and is used in sectors such as construction and pharmaceuticals.

Further, the duty is also extended on imports of Natural Mica-based Pearl Industrial Pigments from China till February 25 next year.