India gets applications for just 642 UK cars under 10,000-unit FTA quota

India received limited applications for tariff rate quotas (TRQs) from UK-based automobile companies seeking to supply cars at a concessional duty under the free trade agreement (FTA), a commerce ministry official said. “Only 642 cars are likely to be imported into India out of around 10,000 units’ quota applications sought for 2026,” the official said, requesting anonymity. India has offered phased tariff concessions to the UK on cars under a limited annual quota under the FTA, which came into force on July 15. For the first year, the TRQ limit is 20,000 units, as duty falls to 30 per cent from 110 per cent on large-engine vehicles and to 50 per cent from 66 per cent on mid-range vehicles.

On July 20, the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) invited TRQ applications from UK-based carmakers for the supply of 10,480 units in the current calendar year. The government also extended the deadline for TRQ applications by five days to August 9.

However, only eight UK-based carmakers applied for the quota, of which one did not furnish all the paperwork and was asked to submit more documents, the official said. “Eventually, there were only seven applicants seeking 642 units’ quota, so all of them got the approval,” he added.

Only original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and dealers or channel partners duly authorised by the OEMs of vehicles originating in the UK are eligible to apply for the TRQ.

To claim the concessional tariff from the Customs Department, importers have to furnish a valid certificate of origin issued by UK authorities, as well as a valid TRQ certificate issued by the DGFT.

Overall, the India-UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) adopts a phased approach through tariff-rate quotas. Under the deal, India will reduce import duties on automotive imports from a high of 110 per cent to 10 per cent, with quotas on both sides.

The government has committed to reducing the tariff on internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles to 10 per cent by the end of the fifth year. Meanwhile, electric, hybrid and hydrogen-powered vehicles will receive no tariff concessions during the first five years.

From the sixth year, limited concessions will be introduced only for higher-priced vehicles: Models priced between £40,000 and £80,000 will attract a 50 per cent duty within a quota of 400 units, while vehicles priced above £80,000 will attract a 40 per cent duty within a quota of 4,000 units, with both categories reaching a 10 per cent duty by the tenth year. Vehicles priced below £40,000 will remain permanently excluded from concessions, preserving protection for India’s mass-market electric vehicle manufacturers.

Car imports into India from the UK beyond the quota will continue to attract the applicable tariff.