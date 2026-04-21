India holds fourth startup spot as funding slips, investors turn selective

The headline funding figure masks a more important structural story: deal volume compression is running far ahead of funding compression, reflecting an investor base that is making fewer, higher-conviction bets rather than retreating from the market altogether.

"The FY 2025–26 data tells a story of deliberate recalibration. When deal volume falls 34 per cent but funding falls only 18 per cent, it means investors aren't leaving — they're choosing differently,” said Neha Singh, co-founder of data platform Tracxn. “The surge in IPO activity and the 50 per cent rise in new unicorn formation all point to an ecosystem that is growing up: more focused, more fundamentals-driven, and increasingly capable of generating durable value rather than just headline valuations."

India’s $11.7 billion represented an 18 per cent decline from $14.3 billion in the prior financial year, but a 20 per cent increase over FY 2023–24’s trough. Early-stage funding grew 33 per cent to $4.8 billion despite fewer rounds; late-stage funding fell 38 per cent. Enterprise applications ($3.6 billion), fintech ($2.4 billion), and retail ($2.4 billion) led sectors. The year’s largest rounds — Nxtra ($710 million), Neysa ($600 million), and Inox Clean Energy ($344 million) — signal that India’s most capital-intensive opportunities lie in foundational infrastructure.

FY 2025–26 produced 47 tech IPOs — a 52 per cent year-on-year increase and the highest count in the India tech ecosystem. Notable listings and their respective market capitalisations at the time of IPO included Lenskart ($7.9 billion), Groww ($7.0 billion), Meesho ($5.6 billion), and Physics Wallah ($3.6 billion) — collectively representing some of India’s most prominent VC-backed success stories reaching public scale. The sector composition of FY 2025–26 IPOs shifted markedly from the prior financial year: retail led with 15 listings and enterprise applications followed with 11, compared to transportation and logistics tech leading in FY 2024–25. Late-stage IPOs rose from 36 per cent to 44 per cent of equity-funded listings, reflecting investor preference for scaled, revenue-generating businesses.

Six new unicorns emerged in FY 2025–26 — Neysa, Raise, Navi, Jumbotail, JSW One MSME, and Juspay — a 50 per cent increase over the four formed in FY 2024–25. India’s cumulative unicorn count now stands at 125, positioning it as the world’s third-largest unicorn ecosystem. Bengaluru (53), Mumbai (20), and Gurugram (20) account for over 74 per cent of all unicorns. Of 94 private unicorns with available financials, only 17 are currently profitable, underscoring that margin discipline, not just revenue scale, will define the next phase of the ecosystem.

Investor signal for 2026

A survey of 30 India-focused VC investors found 74 per cent expect conditions to improve in 2026, with AI and machine learning and deep tech tied as top sector priorities (71 per cent each), and vertical AI (79 per cent) and enterprise AI (54 per cent) as preferred deployment categories — signalling that the next growth phase will be defined by where intelligence gets embedded, not just deployed.

Key Highlights

· $11.7B across 1,632 rounds; deal volume fell 34% vs. 18% drop in funding, signalling larger, more selective bets

· Early-stage funding rose 33% to $4.8B despite fewer rounds, pointing to higher quality thresholds

· 47 IPOs, up 52% year-on-year, marking the strongest tech listing activity in a decade

· Six new unicorns, up 50%, reaching $1B valuations with lower capital requirements