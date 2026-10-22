India hospitality sector may need up to 125 million sq ft by 2035: CBRE

India’s organised hospitality sector will require an estimated 120 million to 125 million square feet of additional real estate capacity by 2035 to keep pace with rising travel demand, according to a report by real estate consultancy CBRE.

The required capacity would translate into the addition of about 190,000-210,000 incremental hotel keys across the country over the next decade.

The expansion is expected to span all segments, from economy and midscale to upper-upscale and luxury hotels, driven by a mix of business, leisure and experience-led domestic travel.

The report, titled Beyond Core: A 2035 View of India’s Alternate Sectors — Part I, highlighted that the hospitality sector attracted about $905 million in real estate investments between 2024 and the first half of 2026.

The growth trajectory is expanding beyond metro cities.

Gateway cities, despite accounting for about 35 per cent of branded hotel inventory, generate about half of the sector’s revenues, supported by corporate, meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions (MICE), and transit demand, the report said.

“India’s hospitality opportunity is becoming increasingly diverse, with growth extending beyond traditional hotel markets and formats. As business, leisure and experience-led travel evolve, developers and operators are taking a more market-led approach to identifying opportunities,” said Anshuman Magazine, chairman and chief executive officer, India, South-East Asia, Middle East and Africa, CBRE.

“The focus is moving beyond adding inventory to creating differentiated hospitality assets that remain relevant to changing traveller preferences and deliver sustainable long-term value,” he added.

At the same time, leisure, cultural and spiritual destinations are creating scalable opportunities for resort-led and experience-driven formats beyond traditional urban centres.

The report also identified a shift in investor interest towards platform-level commitments, strategic joint ventures and income-generating assets.

Management contracts and franchise partnerships are allowing operators to expand with lighter balance sheets, it said.

The report also identified selective premiumisation across luxury, lifestyle and premium resort formats as a potential source of stronger pricing power.

For operators and investors seeking to build scale and accelerate market entry, management contracts, franchise partnerships, brownfield acquisitions and rebranding could play an important role, the report said.

“Operators are increasingly pursuing strategic premiumisation across luxury, lifestyle and resort formats to capture evolving traveller preferences. Supported by healthy demand fundamentals, this trend is expected to strengthen pricing power and support ADR growth across segments,” said Rami Kaushal, managing director, Consulting and Valuation Services, India, Middle East and Africa, CBRE.