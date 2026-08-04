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Home / Industry / News / Hospitality sector revenue to grow 7-9% on domestic travel demand: Icra

Hospitality sector revenue to grow 7-9% on domestic travel demand: Icra

The rating agency expects hotel occupancy to remain at 72-74 per cent and premium room rates to rise, although geopolitical and inflationary risks could weigh on margins

hotels, hospitality, Staycations

The expected revenue growth follows an estimated expansion of 11 per cent in 2025-26

Akshat Ayush
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 04 2026 | 2:46 PM IST

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Revenue in India’s hospitality sector is expected to grow 7-9 per cent year-on-year (YoY), aided by resilient domestic travel demand that is likely to limit the impact of the West Asia conflict, rating agency Icra said, based on a study of 15 large premium hotel companies.
 
“The Indian hospitality sector is unlikely to witness a prolonged adverse impact from the West Asia conflict, given its strong reliance on resilient domestic travel demand. Over the past decade, domestic travel has emerged as the key growth driver for the industry, reducing its dependence on foreign tourist arrivals (FTAs),” said Srikumar Krishnamurthy, senior vice-president and co-group head, corporate ratings, Icra Limited.
   
The expected revenue growth follows an estimated expansion of 11 per cent in 2025-26.
 
The rating agency said it expected pan-India hotel occupancy to remain at 72-74 per cent, close to the previous financial year’s level, while average room rates (ARRs) for premium hotels are projected to increase to ₹8,600-8,800 in 2026-27 from ₹8,200-8,500 in 2025-26.
 
Icra expects the operating margins of the 15 companies covered by its study to be around 34-36 per cent, compared with 37 per cent in 2025-26. However, it added that inflationary or operational pressures arising from the West Asia conflict, along with weaker travel sentiment if the conflict persists, remain key downside risks.

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FTAs, or foreign nationals visiting India excluding non-resident Indians (NRIs), declined 7.9 per cent in calendar year 2025, affected by terror attacks, subsequent military action and broader geopolitical uncertainties.
 
FTAs contracted 5 per cent and 14 per cent year-on-year in March 2026 and April 2026, respectively, as the West Asia conflict led to flight disruptions, higher airfares and travellers avoiding discretionary travel.
 
Icra said a recovery in FTAs was visible during May-June 2026 as airline operations gradually normalised and travellers adjusted to the new operating environment.
 
“The impact on the Indian hospitality industry remained contained as demand is largely driven by domestic travellers. Further, Q1 is generally a lean season for the sector, which limited the effect of the decline in FTAs despite some cancellations and deferrals in meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions (MICE) activities,” Krishnamurthy said.
 
He added that despite a shortage of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), hoteliers shifted to piped gas infrastructure and adopted alternative cooking solutions, including electric and induction ovens, to mitigate the impact.
 

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First Published: Aug 04 2026 | 2:46 PM IST