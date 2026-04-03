India in 'Goldilocks moment' marked by robust growth: ICICI Bank CEO

ICICI Bank CEO Sandeep Bakhshi on Thursday said India is in a "Goldilocks moment" marked by robust economic growth and rising global confidence, reflecting a well-balanced and resilient economic environment.

He highlighted the transformative role of India's digital public infrastructure, including Aadhaar and UPI, in advancing financial inclusion, enhancing efficiency, and fostering innovation across sectors.

Bakshi was addressing the ninth annual convocation of the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Jammu.

A total of 520 students were conferred degrees across programmes, including 289 students from the MBA programme, 77 from MBA (Hospital Administration & Healthcare Management), 31 from the Executive MBA programme, 123 from the Integrated Programme in Management (IPM), and 121 students from the 3rd IPM batch, 2023-2026, marking a proud moment for the institute and its stakeholders.

Also, a female scholar, Dimple, was awarded a PhD in Management in the area of Organizational Behaviour and Human Resources.

"India is currently in a Goldilocks moment, with strong economic growth, macroeconomic stability and rising global confidence coming together in a balanced and sustainable way," Bakshi, who is also managing director of the bank, said.

Reflecting on the evolution of the banking industry, he noted the shift from traditional models to technology-driven, data-centric systems built on the pillars of trust and sound governance.

Drawing from his extensive experience, he emphasized that while the country offers immense opportunities, sustained success depends on resilience, adaptability, and the right attitude.

He extended his appreciation to the institute, faculty, and families, and encouraged the graduates to contribute meaningfully to India's continued economic growth and global rise.

Chairman, Board of Governors, IIM Jammu, Padma Shri Milind P Kamble said India's rise is not just about becoming a large economy, but about building strong industries, advancing AI literacy, and aligning education with national priorities.

Highlighting IIM Jammu's rapid growth as a young institution, he underscored its growing impact through discipline, innovation, and collective effort, especially in driving skill development, entrepreneurship, and technological advancement in J&K.

IIM Jammu Director Prof B S Sahay expressed immense pride in students representing the institute across prestigious organizations nationwide and noted its achievement of securing the 35th rank in the NIRF rankings.

He said the convocation is not only a celebration of academic accomplishments but also the beginning of a transformative journey toward nurturing future entrepreneurs.

"This vision aligns with the broader national aspiration of Viksit Bharat 2047, driven by purpose and progress," Sahay said.

He reflected on the institute's remarkable journey since its inception in 2016, highlighting its rapid emergence as one of the fastest-growing and most dynamic IIMs in the country.