India Inc credit quality remains strong despite H2 FY27 headwinds: Icra

India Inc entered the second half of FY27 (2026-27) with strong credit profiles despite a moderation in rating activity, rating agency Icra said in its latest credit outlook.

The credit ratio, which measures the proportion of rating upgrades to downgrades, stood at 3.2 times in H1 FY27, up from 2.8 times in H1 FY26 (2025-26) and 3.1 times in FY26. It remained well above the 10-year average of 1.5 times.

While the annualised upgrade rate moderated to 14 per cent from 17 per cent in FY26, the annualised downgrade rate declined to a multi-year low of 4 per cent. This underscored the continued strength in underlying credit quality despite ongoing geopolitical challenges.

Commenting on the outlook, K Ravichandran, executive vice-president and chief rating officer, Icra, said: “Indian corporates enter H2 FY2027 from a position of strength, supported by healthy balance sheets and substantial liquidity buffers. Looking ahead, elevated crude oil prices, deficient monsoon rainfall and rising inflation are expected to moderate consumption growth, particularly across rural-linked and discretionary sectors. However, strong corporate balance sheets should cushion the impact and prevent it from translating into broad-based credit stress. Nonetheless, renewed US tariff uncertainty adds another layer of risk for export-oriented sectors.”

Entity-specific factors drive upgrades across key sectors

Upgrades were driven largely by entity-specific factors, including stronger business profiles, improved parent credit profiles, lower project risks and deleveraging through equity infusion and scheduled debt repayments. Power, real estate, auto components, finance and capital goods, together accounting for around half of Icra’s rated portfolio, contributed around 50 per cent to all upgrades.

Power-sector upgrades were concentrated in renewables, reflecting lower execution risks, improved operating performance, amended debt structures, increased scale and stronger parent profiles. Real estate upgrades were supported by higher occupancy, lower leasing execution risk, healthy residential sales and collections, and stronger parent profiles.

Auto component upgrades benefited from sustained demand, improved operating leverage and an improved value-added sales mix. Capital goods upgrades reflected growth in scale and order books amid healthy demand from defence, power and data centres, among others, while financial-sector upgrades were supported by ownership changes and improvements in scale, asset quality and capitalisation.

Crude, monsoon and inflation pressures to moderate H2 growth

Following temporary relief from the highs of April 2026, renewed escalation in West Asia has pushed the Indian crude basket to a fresh high of $116 per barrel in September 2026, 68 per cent above its pre-conflict level. With the Strait of Hormuz closed, higher energy and commodity import costs, compounded by rupee depreciation, are expected to put pressure on corporate margins and household purchasing power. West Asia-linked exports and remittance inflows also remain vulnerable.

According to Icra, strong El Nino conditions in 2026 resulted in the monsoon recording a seasonal rainfall deficit of around 12 per cent relative to the long-period average. Additionally, reservoir storage stood at around 71 per cent of full reservoir capacity as of September 24, 2026, compared with around 90 per cent a year earlier, increasing risks for rabi output.

While kharif acreage declined slightly, uneven rainfall and above-normal temperatures could weigh on yields and food prices. The 39 per cent share of non-crop activities in agricultural gross value added (GVA) and comfortable foodgrain stocks provide some cushion. However, softer crop income and negative real rural wage growth are likely to moderate rural demand. Icra expects agricultural GVA growth to slow to around 1 per cent in FY2027 from 3.3 per cent in FY2026.

Elevated energy prices have also intensified inflationary pressures across major economies. Domestically, retail inflation is expected to average 5.0 per cent in FY2027, up from 2.1 per cent in FY2026. Against this backdrop, Icra expects two repo rate hikes of 25 basis points (bps) each in October 2026 and December 2026, if crude prices remain elevated. Higher crude prices would raise the likelihood of further retail fuel price increases, which could broaden inflationary pressures.

Growth to moderate, but broad-based credit stress unlikely

The combination of softer rural demand and pressure on urban discretionary spending arising from higher interest rates and commodity price pass-through are expected to moderate growth in H2 FY2027.

While Q1 FY2027 recorded strong GDP growth of 7.8 per cent, aided by limited pass-through of higher fuel costs and companies absorbing a significant part of the increase, Icra expects GDP growth for FY2027 to be slightly lower, albeit healthy, at 7.1 per cent.

According to Icra, rural-linked sectors such as tractors, two-wheelers and fast-moving consumer goods are likely to record slower, but positive volume growth, partly reflecting the high base in H2 FY2026 following the GST rationalisation-led demand surge.

Discretionary segments such as automobiles, consumer durables, fashion retail, travel and quick-service restaurants could also witness some demand moderation, with spillovers across their supply chains and related industries.

Microfinance could see some softening in collections and asset quality, albeit from significantly improved levels following the stress witnessed over the past two years. Further, vehicle finance could witness moderation in assets under management (AUM) growth, while weaker profitability of fleet operators could weigh on asset quality.

US tariff uncertainty adds another layer of external risk

US tariff uncertainty represents an additional risk for export-oriented sectors. The Lindsey O Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act of 2026 authorises tariffs of up to 100 per cent on any country among the five largest buyers of Russian oil or gas, subject to presidential discretion.

Russia accounted for around one-third of India’s crude oil imports sourced over the last three years, with the share rising to 44 per cent in first four months of FY2027 following the West Asia conflict. The invocation of the Act could increase tariffs on Indian exports. The timing and extent of any additional action remain uncertain, but higher tariffs could weigh on the competitiveness of Indian exporters.

Generic pharmaceuticals face an additional sector-specific tariff risk. A US proposal of July 2026 envisages a 100 per cent tariff on generic pharmaceutical imports from August 2028, rising to 200 per cent from August 2029. The extended implementation timeline provides scope for negotiation or modification, while Indian companies’ existing manufacturing presence in the US and a potential India-US trade arrangement could provide mitigants.