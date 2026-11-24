Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) President R Mukundan on Tuesday said Indian industry recognises the greater responsibility that rests with it to accelerate investment and create quality jobs.

“Achieving Viksit Bharat will require Indian industry to work together as ‘Team Bharat’, with a shared commitment to accelerating investment and project execution, creating quality employment, raising productivity, strengthening manufacturing and domestic supply chains, investing in research and innovation, developing skills, expanding exports and integrating more deeply into global value chains,” he said in a statement.

His comments came days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticised Indian industry for falling short on job creation and other fronts.

“The Government has demonstrated its commitment through sustained reforms and substantial investments in building India’s economic foundations. It is now incumbent upon industry to match this commitment with greater investment, innovation, risk-taking and long-term capacity building,” Mukundan said.

The CII president said the government deserves considerable credit for creating a strong enabling environment for private investment through sustained policy reforms, infrastructure development and improvements in the regulatory framework. “The consistency and continuity of these efforts, despite considerable global uncertainty, have strengthened business confidence and provided greater visibility for long-term investment decisions. Indian industry has been responding to these opportunities, and we are seeing encouraging evidence of this in both investment announcements and actual capital formation,” he added.

CII noted that the government’s consistent emphasis on macroeconomic stability, public capital expenditure, ease of doing business, digitalisation, manufacturing competitiveness and financial sector reforms has strengthened the environment for private enterprise. “The progressive modernisation of regulatory institutions, with greater emphasis on transparency, consultation, investor protection and market integrity, has further reinforced investor confidence,” it added.

According to the second edition of CII’s Private Investment Barometer, private sector project announcements reached Rs 26.6 trillion during the first half of FY27, an increase of 58.5 per cent over the corresponding period last year and 4.4 times the average for the first halves of FY17 to FY25. The private sector’s share of total project announcements increased to 86.2 per cent from 74.2 per cent a year earlier.

CII said the improvement extends beyond investment intentions. Gross capital formation by approximately 1,800 listed private firms reached Rs 12.4 trillion in FY26, equivalent to 3.6 per cent of nominal GDP, compared with an average of 2.2 per cent during FY17 to FY21.

Further, 54 per cent of firms increased their fixed investment rates, while approximately three out of four added net productive capacity. “Private project completions during April-September 2026 reached Rs 1.8 lakh crore, the highest for the corresponding period since FY17,” it added.

Mukundan said these trends demonstrate that Indian industry is responding to the opportunities created by the government’s reforms. “Private enterprises are investing in manufacturing, infrastructure, energy, digital technologies and emerging sectors, supported by stronger balance sheets and growing confidence in India’s economic prospects. At the same time, we recognise that a much greater responsibility now rests with industry,” he added.

CII also appreciated the government’s efforts to modernise financial markets and strengthen India’s regulatory architecture. “The consultative approach adopted by regulators, including SEBI, has contributed to the development of deeper and more resilient capital markets. Continued emphasis on investor protection, market integrity, regulatory predictability and proportionate compliance requirements will be important for mobilising long-term domestic and international capital,” it added.

The chamber said India’s improving investment environment, stronger corporate balance sheets and expanding infrastructure provide an opportunity to accelerate the next phase of private sector-led growth. “Continued improvements in access to long-term finance and implementation of projects will help translate investment intentions into productive capacity and employment,” it added.

Mukundan said that, building on the progress made in ease of doing business, the next phase of reforms must focus on the speed of doing business. “Government and industry must work together to accelerate decisions, approvals and project execution, so that investment intentions translate more quickly into productive capacity and employment. CII and its members are committed to working closely with the Government, not only in identifying policy priorities but also in delivering tangible outcomes in investment, employment, competitiveness, sustainability and inclusive growth. The opportunity before India is immense, and industry must play its full part in realising it,” he added.