India Inc's brush with POSH: A telling story of gaps in enforcement

Nearly 30 years after India’s first legal guidelines on workplace safety, reports of sexual harassment in the corporate sector are surging. An analysis of 300 listed companies reveals that formal complaints have grown nearly 10 times since 2013, with the information technology (IT) and financial sectors accounting for the vast majority of documented cases.

Data from the Ashoka University’s Centre for Economic Data and Analysis and a Business Standard analysis of annual reports filed by 300 companies on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) show that 10,337 cases of sexual harassment were registered under the POSH Act between 2013-14 (FY14) and FY25. Reporting grew by 974 per cent, while approximately 14 per cent of all cases remain unresolved.

The 300 NSE companies were selected using a stratified sampling approach, which ensures diversity in the dataset by capturing companies from different ranking segments.

The Supreme Court issued the Vishaka Guidelines in 1997, formally recognising sexual harassment at the workplace as a violation of fundamental rights. The guidelines were replaced by the POSH Act, which originated with a Bill introduced in 2007. This was passed by Parliament in 2013, to institutionalise mechanisms for safer workplaces.

Worsening workplaces

Data shows that 161 complaints were reported under POSH — short for Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013 — in FY14. Complaints rose to 961 in FY20, fell to 586 in FY21 during Covid-19, and then increased sharply to 1,729 in FY25. About 18-20 per cent of complaints were pending for much of this period. To be sure, many cases of harassment go unreported, either because the victim may feel intimidated or because they may be unwilling to draw attention to themselves.

Under POSH, organisations with 10 or more employees must constitute an internal committee (IC) in their offices. Where an IC cannot be formed — due to fewer employees, an existing complaint against the employer, or because the company is in the informal sector — the district officer or collector must set up a local committee in districts or in blocks.

Tahini Bhushan, an advocate specialising in POSH compliance with a law firm, Tatvika Legal, said awareness has improved over the past decade and complaints are examined by ICs rather than the HR department. “This shift, along with movements such as the 2018 MeToo campaign has contributed to greater awareness,” she said.

Women’s rights activist, and member of the National Human Rights Commission of India, Charu Wali Khanna said the POSH Act makes it mandatory for every employer to provide a safe working environment at the workplace. The employer has to constitute an IC and display at a conspicuous place in the workplace the penal consequences of sexual harassment.

“It is compulsory to organise workshops and awareness programmes for sensitising employees with the provisions of the Act and orientation programmes for the members of the internal committee.”

Information technology, financial services, and metals and mining have emerged as the top three sectors in this analysis. POSH complaints grew from 285 in FY20 to 574 in FY25 in the information technology sector; 252 to 536 in the financial services sector; and 52 to 99 in metals and mining firms during the same period. “In the IT sector, cases tend to be higher as employees often work and interact in close proximity, which can sometimes lead to friction in workplace culture. In the financial sector, complaints frequently arise from sales teams, where the work environment is often described as highly testosterone-driven, which leads to such issues,” Bhushan said.

Despite the rise in reporting, POSH complaints make up a relatively small share in total workplace grievances. In FY24, for instance, sexual harassment made up 5.4 per cent of the 29,257 complaints reported across categories by the 300 NSE companies analysed for this article. In FY25, out of 29,995 total complaints, POSH-related cases increased marginally to 5.8 per cent.

Among the 300 NSE companies, in FY25, most sexual harassment complaints were filed in Wipro, which reported 195 complaints, followed by TCS (125) and ICICI Bank (117).

The share of POSH complaints relative to the number of female employees has changed between FY20 and FY25, rising from 0.31 per cent to 0.42 per cent at IndiGo Airlines; 0.17 per cent to 0.28 per cent at ICICI Bank; and from 0.19 per cent to 0.23 per cent at Wipro.

The fundamental problem

One major — and fundamental — problem is the underrepresentation of women in India Inc. Of the 6.6 million employees and workers across the NSE 300 companies, only about 20 per cent are women. The fact that POSH complaints account for a mere 0.1 per cent of the total female workforce, therefore, highlights a dual challenge: Gender imbalance in corporate employment and the limited scale of formal grievance reporting.

Each year, the World Bank releases the Women, Business and the Law (WBL) index, which assesses the feasibility of women accessing employment opportunities globally. This index evaluates the ‘work’ indicator through three pillars: legal framework, which measures the existence of formal laws on the books; supportive frameworks, which assess institutional mechanisms and

government resources; and enforcement perceptions, which track the actual effectiveness of these measures.

Under the WBL 2025 ‘work’ indicator, India scores 50 for its legal framework, trailing the 100 achieved by both the US and Japan. However, in terms of its supportive framework, India’s score of 75 outperforms the US’ 50, although it remains behind Germany's score of 100.

Despite these institutional structures, India’s enforcement perception remains poor at 34, significantly lower than the 66 and 75 recorded for the US and Japan, respectively, highlighting a substantial gap between policy and the actual experience of women in the workforce.