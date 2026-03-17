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Home / Industry / News / India Inc's ECB and FCCB intent hit new FY26 high in January 2026

India Inc's ECB and FCCB intent hit new FY26 high in January 2026

According to RBI data, $4.18 billion was proposed through the automatic route and $1.15 billion through the approval route

capital market, Indian Companies

Indian firms plan to raise a record $5.33 billion via ECBs and FCCBs in January, led by NBFCs and large corporates tapping global capital. | Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

Aathira Varier Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 17 2026 | 8:58 PM IST

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Indian companies, including non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), filed proposals with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to raise a total of $5.33 billion through external commercial borrowings (ECBs) and foreign currency convertible bonds (FCCBs) in January 2026—the highest amount recorded so far in the current financial year (FY26).
 
According to RBI data, $4.18 billion was proposed through the automatic route and $1.15 billion through the approval route. 
Among the prominent firms filing intent in January was Microsoft Corporation (India), which is seeking to raise $726.8 million for working capital or general corporate purposes. ONGC Videsh also filed a proposal to raise $600 million for refinancing of earlier ECBs. VEH Green Energy Private Ltd is seeking to raise $174 million for a new project from other commercial banks. 
 
A leading NBFC, Muthoot Finance, has sought to raise $600 million for on-lending or sub-lending activities. Piramal Finance is seeking to raise $150 million for five years and another $200 million for five years and two months for on-lending or sub-lending activities from multilateral financial institutions. HDB Financial Services, a subsidiary of HDFC Bank, is looking to raise $100 million from other commercial banks for on-lending or sub-lending purposes, with a tenor of three years. 
Another leading NBFC, Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company Ltd, has also sought to raise $150 million for on-lending or sub-lending from an Indian commercial bank branch abroad for a period of three years. PNB Housing Finance Ltd has also sought to raise $100 million for infrastructure development for a period of five years from a multilateral financial institution.
 
Separately, state-owned EXIM Bank filed an intent to raise $500 million and $500 million for on-lending or sub-lending for 10 years and 30 years, respectively, from other international capital markets under the approval route.
 
NTPC Ltd plans to raise $152.16 million for refinancing rupee loans for a period of eight years from other commercial banks.

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Topics : Reserve Bank of India Indian companies NBFCs

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First Published: Mar 17 2026 | 8:58 PM IST

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