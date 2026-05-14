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Home / Industry / News / India Inc's ECB and FCCB intent moderates to $5.43 bn in March 2026

India Inc's ECB and FCCB intent moderates to $5.43 bn in March 2026

Indian firms filed proposals to raise $5.43 billion through ECBs and FCCBs in March, the highest monthly amount in FY26

RBI, reserve bank of india

According to RBI data, out of the total, $5.22 billion was proposed through the automatic route and $212 million through the approval route | Image: Bloomberg

Aathira Varier Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : May 14 2026 | 9:00 PM IST

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Indian companies, including non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), filed proposals with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to raise $5.43 billion through external commercial borrowings (ECBs) and foreign currency convertible bonds (FCCBs) in March 2026 — marking the highest monthly amount in FY26, according to RBI data. This was up from $4.59 billion in February.
 
According to RBI data, out of the total, $5.22 billion was proposed through the automatic route and $212 million through the approval route.
 
Among the major firms filing intent in March was Rajasthan Part I Transmission, which plans to raise $750 million for a new project from a financial institution in IFSC. Adani Transmission Step-One is seeking to raise $500 million for refinancing of existing ECBs for a period of 15 years from a financial institution in IFSC. REC filed a proposal to raise $250 million for five years for general corporate purposes. Nuclear Power Corporation of India sought to raise nearly $198.62 million for a new project for five years.
   
Amneal Biopharma Solutions and Amneal Pharmaceuticals separately filed proposals to raise $10 million and $20 million, respectively, for modernisation or expansion of existing units from foreign equity holders.
 
A leading NBFC, Bajaj Finance, has sought to raise $100 million for on-lending or sub-lending activities for three years. Separately, it plans to raise $300 million for on-lending or sub-lending activities for three years. IIFL Finance plans to raise $500 million for on-lending or sub-lending activities.

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Sammaan Capital sought to raise $500 million for on-lending or sub-lending activities from the international capital market.
 
Aditya Birla Capital filed intent to raise $200 million for refinancing of existing ECBs from a financial institution in IFSC for three years and two months. National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development plans to raise $125 million for on-lending or sub-lending from a financial institution in IFSC.
 
InterGlobe Aviation also sought to raise $106 million each through two separate proposals for import of capital goods from a leasing company for a period of 12 years and one month.
 
 

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Topics : ECB External commercial borrowings RBI FCCB

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First Published: May 14 2026 | 9:00 PM IST

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