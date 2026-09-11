India Inc's hiring of specially abled people is making slow progress

Support systems in terms of logistical support for persons with disabilities in the workplace are not found in 75 per cent of workplaces in India. Probably because of this, the workforce participation rate of specially abled people was just 36 per cent in the second half of 2018 against the national average of 60 per cent, according to the National Sample Survey. It is the latest such data available. MSME registrations by specially abled entrepreneurs on the Udyam and Udyam Assist platforms remain negligible, accounting for less than 0.01 per cent of the total.