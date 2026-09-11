India Inc's hiring of specially abled people is making slow progress

Hiring people with disabilities for productive jobs will be another sign of inclusive policies, according to experts.
By that mark, India Inc. has made progress in recruiting specially abled people in the post-Covid-19 period but at a slow pace.
Across the top 1,000 listed companies, the share of specially abled employees relative to the working-age disabled population rose from 0.09 per cent in FY23 to 0.23 per cent the next year. However, the next two years saw slow progress. This is also evident from the growth rate in hiring these persons. Besides, the gender gap remains particularly stark: The share of specially abled women employees in total woman employees is far below the similar share for male employees.
.
Financial services, industrials and utilities have relatively higher representation of specially abled people among 12 sectors. Services show preference for females with disabilities.
Exclusion has consequences that extend beyond specially abled people unable to participate in the formal workforce.
A Deloitte report on the Purple Economy estimates that disability-linked exclusion can cost countries between 3 and 7 per cent of their respective annual gross domestic product. The losses arise not only from the exclusion of persons with disabilities from jobs but also from underdeveloped support systems. When people with disabilities cannot fully participate in economic activity, families may lose productive time providing unpaid support, businesses lose potential customers and workers, governments face higher long-term dependency costs, and markets have weaker incentives to develop the services and infrastructure required for inclusion, the report said in July 2026.
Support systems in terms of logistical support for persons with disabilities in the workplace are not found in 75 per cent of workplaces in India. Probably because of this, the workforce participation rate of specially abled people was just 36 per cent in the second half of 2018 against the national average of 60 per cent, according to the National Sample Survey. It is the latest such data available. MSME registrations by specially abled entrepreneurs on the Udyam and Udyam Assist platforms remain negligible, accounting for less than 0.01 per cent of the total.
.