Tuesday, August 25, 2026 | 09:07 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch

Buzzing :

August 31 ITR DeadlineSA20 Economic ImpactGold-Silver PriceZoox vs TeslaRaw sugar import termsVodafone Idea ShareUS Visa Bulletin September 2026Bank HolidayDelhi Weather
Home / Industry / News / India IT body urges US to weigh H-1B benefits as Trump proposes hefty fee

India IT body urges US to weigh H-1B benefits as Trump proposes hefty fee

India's tech industry body Nasscom urged the U.S. to weigh the H-1B programme's role ​in addressing skill shortages after the Trump ​administration proposed a more than $100,000 fee for new visas

Nasscom logo

Nasscom logo

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 25 2026 | 9:03 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India's tech industry body Nasscom on Tuesday urged the U.S. to weigh the H-1B programme's role ​in addressing skill shortages after the Trump ​administration proposed a more than $100,000 fee for new visas.

Nasscom also ‌said the number of H-1B workers employed by Indian IT companies has fallen sharply over the past five years as firms expanded their local U.S. workforce.

The industry body said it was "actively engaged" with all key stakeholders after the U.S. on Monday released a proposed regulation to codify an unprecedented fee of $103,265 on new H-1B visas for highly skilled foreign workers.

Critics of the programme say it is ‌abused by many companies who replace American workers with cheaper foreign labour.

 

"The H-1B visa programme has long served an important purpose in addressing short-term skill gaps in the U.S.," Nasscom said in a statement.

Also Read

Nasscom logo

Indian IT firms have reduced dependence on H-1B visas over decade: Nasscom

Donald Trump,Trump

Trump administration moves to impose over $100K fee on H-1B worker visas

AI, artificial intelligence

Andhra leads AI, big data analytics skilling under FutureSkills PRIME

Visa, H-1B

US expands 9-11 fee for H1-B, L-1 visa extension petitions from Sep 9

srikanth velamakanni, fractal analytics

Improving hardware capabilities must for deeptech ecosystem: Nasscom

India's $315 billion IT sector had to overhaul its decades-old strategy of rotating skilled talent into U.S. projects ​after President Donald Trump first imposed a fee for H-1B visas last year.

In ‌June, however, a U.S. District Court in Boston struck down the move, concluding that it constituted an unlawful ​tax ‌Congress never authorized.

Nasscom said the industry had invested more than $1.1 billion ‌to strengthen the U.S. STEM talent pipeline through university partnerships and programmes to upskill U.S. workers.

"A proposed increase in ‌visa fees ​must therefore be ​viewed in the context of the programme's original purpose of enabling access to temporary skills where there is ‌a shortage ​in the U.S.," it said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

OCEAN, SHIP, PARADIP

Two Chinese vessels join search for 22 missing from MV Ocean Winner

Representative image

India's floating solar plan: Strategic clean-energy move or risky bet?premium

sugar mill, ethanol, sugar

India's sugar mills, refiners seen importing just half of duty-free quota

data centre

India data centre footprint may quadruple to 101 msf by 2030: Anarock

msme, worker

RBI proposal to curb NBFCs' revolving credit may choke MSME funding

Topics : H-1B Visa Nasscom

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 25 2026 | 9:03 PM IST