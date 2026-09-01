IT services hiring demand hits 18-month high in September: Xpheno

India’s IT services sector is finally seeing an uptick in talent requirements after a prolonged period of muted hiring. For September, the sector is heading towards one of its strongest hiring demand levels in the last 18 months.

Active talent demand across the IT services cohort has risen to 57,000 roles for September, the highest since February 2025, when it stood at around 80,000, according to data from Xpheno.

The rebound has also pushed overall hiring demand in the Indian IT sector to 117,000 roles, close to the recent high of 119,000 recorded in March 2026.

“As the largest employer in the Indian IT Sector, the current recovery in the IT Services Cohort is definitely the sleeping giant waking up. A sustained momentum in the months ahead will be a welcome shift,” said Kamal Karanth, co-founder of Xpheno, a specialist staffing firm.

Xpheno defines the tech cohort as comprising startups, software product firms, global capability centres (GCCs), Big Four firms, IT services companies and technology roles in non-tech sectors.

Within this cohort, openings in IT services are the highest, followed by GCCs. Though the software products segment has 19,000 openings, demand is down 17 per cent month-on-month.

Karanth said the cohort’s active talent demand appeared to be driven by the release of pent-up demand after a prolonged period of slow hiring.

“A mix of global and Indian tier-1 and midcap players in the IT Services cohort have collectively lifted the demand outlook for September,” he said.

Mid-senior and senior roles account for nearly 60 per cent of the active demand, highlighting the need for experienced talent with an execution focus.

Sashi Kumar, managing director of Indeed India, said demand for AI skills had sharpened in the recent past.

“Roles that mention AI in software development have grown 138 per cent between Q2 2024 and Q2 2026, even as overall software development postings stayed roughly flat. This means within IT services, employers are hiring differently rather than simply hiring more. The premium is on roles where AI, cloud and digital skills can be applied quickly to real business needs,” he added.

Kumar also pointed out that though entry-level opportunities are still present, “the bar is rising”, with employers placing greater weight on job-ready digital capabilities rather than headcount alone.

Another positive from the Xpheno report is the tech sector’s share in the country’s employment demand.

The tech sector’s contribution to India’s total active talent demand has risen to 51 per cent, up 3 percentage points month-on-month and 2 percentage points year-on-year, crossing the 50 per cent mark for the first time this fiscal year.