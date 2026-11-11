Land deals fall 23% in 9M 2026 as developers shift towards JDAs: Anarock

Land acquisitions by real estate developers moderated in the first nine months of 2026 (9M CY2026) amid rising land costs and concerns over project viability, while joint development agreements (JDAs) gained a larger share of transactions, according to a report by Anarock Research & Advisory.

Both the number of transactions and the total acreage acquired declined year-on-year.

India recorded 76 land deals spanning about 1,445 acres between January and September 2026, compared with 99 deals covering nearly 3,292 acres in the corresponding period last year.

This represents a 23 per cent decline in the number of transactions and a 56 per cent fall in the total acreage acquired.

According to Anarock, the moderation follows three years of expansion, with developers becoming more selective about land acquisitions as rising costs put greater focus on project economics.

Mayank Saksena, managing director and chief executive officer, Land Services, Anarock Group, said developers were adopting a more cautious and selective acquisition strategy.

“With project economics becoming more important, developers are increasingly turning to JDAs with existing landowners. These are distinct from joint ventures or JVs, where developers partner with other developers who have constrained ability to complete projects,” he said.

Under JDAs, developers partner with existing landowners to access and develop land without acquiring the parcel outright.

Of the 76 land deals recorded in 9M CY2026, 19, or 25 per cent, were JDAs.

The share of JDAs increased from around 12 per cent in 2022 to 25 per cent in the first nine months of 2026.

The number of JDA transactions also increased from 10 in 2022 to 30 in 2025.

Deals involving land parcels of 50 acres or more fell to five in 9M CY2026 from 12 in the corresponding period last year.

The total acreage involved in these transactions declined to about 588 acres from around 2,398 acres a year earlier.

The data indicates that developers are increasingly avoiding large upfront land commitments in favour of smaller or asset-light structures.

Established metropolitan markets continued to account for the majority of land transactions.

The seven major markets — Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), National Capital Region (NCR), Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Pune, Chennai and Kolkata — accounted for around 86 per cent of the 516 land deals recorded between 2022 and September 2026.

However, these cities represented only about 57 per cent of the total 12,958 acres acquired during the period.

This suggests that while the larger cities dominate transaction volumes, bigger land parcels are increasingly being acquired outside them.

Nearly half of all transactions involving parcels of 50 acres or more took place outside the seven established markets, the report said.

Gujarat emerged as a major destination for large land acquisitions, with Ahmedabad, Surat and Vadodara together accounting for around 2,020 acres.

The trend highlights the growing importance of tier-2 and tier-3 markets for larger-format real estate developments even as the top metropolitan markets continue to dominate overall deal activity.