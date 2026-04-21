India leads global shift to AI-led healthcare adoption, says BCG study

India has emerged as the global frontrunner in adopting artificial intelligence (AI) for healthcare, with 85 per cent of consumers already using AI-driven tools for personal health, according to a new study by Boston Consulting Group (BCG).

The report, based on a survey of over 13,000 consumers across 15 countries, highlights a sharp contrast between India and developed markets such as the US (50 per cent), the UK (43 per cent), and Japan (34 per cent). Globally, nearly 60 per cent of respondents said they are using AI for health-related needs.

The study underscores how AI is increasingly acting as an “access extender” in India, helping bridge gaps in affordability, availability, and access to care, particularly outside regular consultation hours.

Indian consumers are actively using conversational AI tools for tasks such as symptom checking, understanding treatment options, and interpreting medical results. Adoption is strongest among younger demographics, with 78 per cent of Gen Z and 71 per cent of Millennials already engaging with AI for health purposes.

The report also points to a shift towards hybrid healthcare models, where patients prefer AI-assisted human care rather than relying solely on doctors or machines. Use cases currently centre around chatbots and wearable devices, but there is rising demand for more advanced “agentic AI” capable of booking appointments, managing referrals, and flagging potential drug interactions.

Despite high adoption levels, concerns remain. Around 62 per cent of respondents cited data privacy as a key issue, while 59 per cent expressed doubts about the reliability of AI-generated medical advice, making trust the biggest barrier to wider acceptance.

BCG noted that India, as an emerging market with high digital engagement, is uniquely positioned to leapfrog traditional healthcare systems by embedding AI into digital health platforms and patient interfaces. It urged healthcare leaders to move from a cautious approach to more agile experimentation, while prioritising data security and patient trust.