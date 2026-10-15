CII outlines roadmap to bridge $36 bn gap in India's $100 bn M&E ambition

India’s media and entertainment (M&E) industry, valued at $32 billion in 2025, could reach about $64 billion by 2033 at its current growth rate, leaving a $36 billion gap against its $100 billion ambition for 2035, according to CII’s The New Economics of Media & Entertainment report.

Annual growth needs to accelerate from 9 per cent to 15.3 per cent to achieve the target.

Released at CII’s Big Picture Summit 2026, the report lays out a roadmap centred on policy reforms, stronger monetisation models, investment and intellectual property (IP) development.

Digital media is expected to be a major contributor to growth, with internet advertising projected to reach $47 billion by 2033.

Business-to-business media, live events and AVGC-XR services could contribute $16 billion, while OTT video is projected to reach $8.5 billion.

These projections point to expanding opportunities across the industry, but converting growing audiences and rising digital consumption into sustainable revenue remains a key challenge.

“India enters this period with distinctive strengths: a vast domestic market, the civilizational tradition of storytelling, cultural diversity, a young creative workforce, and the ability to serve audiences across multiple formats and price points,” Chanchal Kumar, secretary, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, said in his special address.

“The next phase requires stronger intellectual property, sustainable revenues, disciplined investment and the ability to build audiences across markets.”

To improve monetisation, CII recommended greater television pricing flexibility, removal of carriage fees, restoration of audience ratings, cross-screen measurement standards and a reduction in GST on subscriptions to 5 per cent.

These measures are aimed at improving broadcasting economics, strengthening advertiser confidence and encouraging greater participation in the paying market.

To curb piracy and strengthen IP protection, the report proposed a national task force, a content registry, forensic watermarking, geo-blocking and fast-track courts.

It also called for a National AVGC-XR Skills Mission, integration of creative services into government procurement, formal recognition of creators as digital businesses, a National Esports and Gaming Development Authority, and improved rural and regional connectivity.

To boost exports and international investment, CII proposed a Rs 500 crore export fund, production-linked incentives of 10-20 per cent for original IP and simpler overseas investment rules.

To improve access to capital, it recommended ending retrospective taxation in digital media, introducing merger-friendly tax treatment, enabling IP-backed finance, providing research and development incentives, and establishing an M&E window in fund-of-funds programmes.

To drive implementation, CII proposed a 36-month reform calendar with designated owners, implementation milestones and an annual public scorecard tracking revenue, exports, cinema screens, piracy losses, approval times, employment and GDP contribution.

The report also set out measurable ambitions, including reducing piracy losses by 50 per cent within three years, expanding India’s cinema infrastructure to 16,000 screens by the early 2030s and introducing 15-day single-window clearances for live events.

It aims to take M&E exports beyond $10 billion and build 10 Indian M&E multinationals that own, license and export their IP by the early 2030s.

These targets will depend on how effectively the proposed reforms translate into higher revenues, stronger IP ownership and greater international market access.

While expanding digital audiences offer opportunities for growth, sustainable expansion will require business models that can convert consumption into revenue and enable Indian companies to capture more value from their content.

“Today, more than at any other time in the past, economic and business models are under stress. They require a fundamental rewrite,” said Gaurav Banerjee, chairman, CII National Council on Media and Entertainment, and managing director and chief executive officer, Sony Pictures Networks India.

“A large audience is, finally, just a starting point. It is not a business model,” he added.