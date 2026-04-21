Why India must ramp up coal gasification as part of its energy strategy

NITI Aayog, the government think-tank for policymaking, noted in a recent report, Scenarios Towards Viksit Bharat and Net Zero, that India’s abundant coal reserves, combined with potential CCUS deployment, could provide opportunities for cleaner coal utilisation.

"Technologies such as advanced ultrasupercritical plants, coal gasification, and coal-to-chemicals, for example, methanol and ammonia, can offer lower-carbon pathways – especially when integrated with carbon capture and storage technologies," it said.

What is coal gasification and why is it important for India? Converting coal into synthesised gas, popularly called syngas, to fuel industrial applications is a much cleaner way to enhance energy security, reduce reliance on imports of natural gas, methanol, and ammonia. India already has an edge, given its vast domestic coal reserves of around 389 billion tonnes, part of which can be diverted away from traditional burning in thermal power plants.

Coal gasification has several benefits, including seamless carbon capture, utilisation and storage (CCUS) integration, especially in underground plants for superior environmental gains, and its potential for production of power, methanol, ammonia, and other chemicals.

Experts have pointed out how, despite such large coal reserves, India has lagged behind China when it comes to coal gasification. China uses the technology at scale, with estimates indicating production of roughly 80 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) of syngas-related products. This coal-to-chemical strategy produces over 90 per cent of China's ammonia and 40 per cent of the world's urea. More important, it is a key component of China's energy independence strategy.

How does India compare with China in coal gasification capacity? India, on the other hand, has only a handful of operational coal gasification projects, including one set up by Jindal Steel Ltd (JSL) in Angul district, Odisha. However, the government has launched the National Coal Gasification Mission (NCGM) to promote coal and lignite gasification projects for cleaner use of these fuels and to substitute imports of chemicals, petrochemicals, and fertilisers. The aim is to gasify 100 million tonnes (mt) of coal by 2030. In pursuit of that target, the NCGM budget has also been raised from Rs 300 crore in FY2025–26 to Rs 3,525 crore for the current financial year (FY2026–27).

New projects are also being undertaken by both public sector undertakings (PSUs) as well as the private sector. State-owned Coal India Ltd (CIL) is currently implementing four coal gasification projects in partnership with other PSUs. This includes a coal-based ammonia–urea complex at Talcher in Odisha, which is expected to be commissioned in FY28. It is also setting up a coal gasification-based ammonium nitrate plant at Lakhanpur, also in Odisha, under a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL), which is expected to be commissioned in 2030. Private firms are currently implementing four coal gasification projects, including projects by JSL, Greta Energy and Metal, and New Era Cleantech Solution, which is developing India’s first greenfield integrated coal gasification and carbon capture complex at Bhadrawati, Chandrapur, in Maharashtra.

What are the major coal gasification projects underway in India? New Era Cleantech plans to deploy coal gasification and carbon capture technologies to convert domestic coal into cleaner industrial inputs at the Rs 20,000-crore plant. Once operational, the facility will process over 5 mt of coal annually, producing ammonia, ammonium nitrate, and monoethylene glycol in the first phase, with future expansion into products such as DME, urea, sustainable aviation fuel, and ethanol.

"Our project assumes added significance at a time when global gas supplies have been disrupted following the conflict involving Iran and constraints around the strategic Strait of Hormuz, through which a large share of global LNG trade passes. The situation has highlighted India’s vulnerability to external supply shocks in fuels such as LPG and LNG. By converting India’s abundant domestic coal resources into critical industrial inputs, the Chandrapur complex is expected to contribute to reducing dependence on imported chemicals, fertilisers, and fuels, while strengthening long-term energy security," said Balasaheb Darade, the company's founder and managing director.

CIL has already allocated provisional coal linkages of 3.9 mt to its joint venture companies. Additionally, Letters of Intent (LoI) for a total quantity of 1.45 mt have been issued to consumers procuring coal through the Non-Regulated Sector Linkage Auction Scheme, under the sub-sector “Production of Syngas – leading to coal gasification”. The coal gasification plants of private entities will meet the coal requirement from their allocated coal mines, as well as by coal linkage from CIL mines.

What policy support is driving coal gasification in India? As a support measure, the coal ministry in January 2024 also approved a financial incentive scheme with an outlay of Rs 8,500 crore for coal and lignite gasification projects. Coal gasification from the projects approved under this scheme has the potential to substitute imports worth around Rs 16,000 crore of various chemicals, including ammonium nitrate, natural gas, and ethanol.

"Coal can be a bridge for India’s energy security amid vast reserves and a fivefold increase in energy needs by 2047. The need of the hour is stronger private-sector engagement that will help overcome barriers such as capital and regulation. This would then pave the way for scaling up coal gasification projects in the country," said Debajit Palit, who heads the Centre for Climate Change and Energy Transition, Chintan Research Foundation (CRF).

He added that government backing is currently propelling efficient coal utilisation amid declining domestic gas production, with coal gasification emerging as the hero. However, what is required are demand-side policies that would help pivot steelmaking from blast furnaces to the syngas-hungry direct reduced iron (DRI) process.

"Several factors can facilitate the responsible, indigenous, and commercially viable deployment of coal gasification in India. Successful models in Odisha and Maharashtra underscore the importance of incentives for state-level policies, such as subsidies on power tariffs, land allocation, and round-the-clock water access for industrial projects," Palit said.

Palit also listed a number of steps that can facilitate coal gasification projects. Among these are infrastructure status at the national level, long-term offtake assurances for downstream products such as methanol and ammonia, support for production-linked incentives (PLI) for coal-to-chemical value chains, customs duty waivers for early adopters, and a composite gas policy that mandates blending targets, such as 10 per cent of LPG to be blended as dimethyl ether (DME), a synthetically produced alternative fuel.

What challenges does coal gasification face in India? Other experts pointed out that while coal and syngas can serve as viable substitutes, especially in countries with abundant coal reserves like India, challenges remain.

"The primary constraint is high cost. Gasification projects are capital-intensive and technologically complex, making them economically unviable at small scale. Until capacity is significantly scaled up, costs remain prohibitive. Large-scale deployment is essential to achieve economies of scale, improve efficiency, and bring down per-unit production costs," said Kaustubh Verma, managing director and partner, BCG. "Without this scale advantage, syngas cannot compete with conventional fuels or rapidly growing renewable alternatives. To address this, strong fiscal incentives are necessary. Countries like Australia have expanded coal bed methane and gas-related industries through consistent fiscal incentives, stable regulatory frameworks, and investor-friendly policies. Such measures reduce risk and attract long-term capital," he added.