India must replicate Apple story many times over: NITI Aayog's Rajiv Gauba

India needs a change in mindset at all levels to push the next phase of reforms and become a more attractive destination for global investment, Rajiv Gauba, Member of NITI Aayog, said at the CII Annual Business Summit 2026.

Speaking on India’s reform agenda, Gauba said the country had the advantages of a demographic dividend and strong digital infrastructure, but it needs to present itself as an attractive proposition for global investments

Gauba said, “India has the ambition, but we must introspect if we have taken full advantage of these ambitions. We should be able to replicate the Apple story multiple times over”.