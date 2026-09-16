India must shift focus to 'speed of doing business': CII President Mukundan

India needs to move beyond ease and cost of doing business and focus on the “speed of doing business” as the next leg of reforms to sustain economic growth and private investment, Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) President R Mukundan said.

Mukundan, who is also managing director and chief executive officer (MD & CEO) of Tata Chemicals, said reducing the time taken to secure approvals and execute projects could itself significantly lower the cost of capital for companies.

“If you ask me, the mantra has to move from ease and cost to speed,” Mukundan told Business Standard in an interview.

He said policy stability and predictability would remain critical, but faster execution could address several of the conventional constraints faced by investors.

“If your project execution time can reduce from 36 months to 24 months, that is a big amount of interest cost saved,” he said. Similarly, reducing the time required to obtain and convert land for industrial use from, say, nine months to three months could substantially lower the cost incurred before a plant begins production, he added.

Mukundan said some states were already using technology to accelerate investment approvals, including conducting investor presentations and resolving land-related issues online.

“Policy assurance and policy framework assurance are extremely critical. Benchmarking our policy framework to the best of the world is important,” he said, adding that speed should now cut across land, approvals, and project implementation.

The emphasis on execution comes amid signs of a revival in private investment. The National Statistics Office’s (NSO’s) latest survey estimated private corporate capital expenditure on new assets at ~11.44 trillion in 2025-26. Actual capital capex in 2024-25 was 96.3 per cent of what companies had earlier intended to spend, indicating that investment plans were largely translating into expenditure.

Mukundan said CII’s assessment was based on investments actually taking place rather than announcements. Private-sector capital, he said, had grown 16 per cent in the latest year, while the compound annual growth rate (CAGR) since the Covid period was around 20 per cent.

Large investments were taking place in sectors including metals, chemicals, automobiles, and semiconductors, he said.

“There is money on the ground. It’s not announcements,” Mukundan said.

He added that private investment was also becoming less concentrated geographically, with states such as Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Rajasthan attracting greater investment, while newer industrial centres were emerging within traditionally industrialised states.

Mukundan attributed part of this expansion to government investment in foundational infrastructure, including roads, railways, freight corridors, ports, and power. He said better logistics had improved companies’ ability both to export and reach consumers in smaller towns and rural markets.

On whether higher interest rates could delay investment decisions, Mukundan said companies typically did not base long-term capex decisions on short-term movements in borrowing costs. Industry instead looked at the longer-term trajectory of the cost of capital and the competitiveness of a project, he said.

Faster approvals and execution could, therefore, have a material impact even when financing costs were elevated.

“If projects are taking thirty-six months, can they happen six months earlier,” Mukundan asked, adding, “That actually will address many of your cost-of-capital issues.”