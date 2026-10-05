India nears cold-storage goal, but first-mile gaps remain: Ficci-GT Bharat

India has built much of the cold-storage capacity it is expected to need over the next decade, but the infrastructure needed to move perishables from farms to cold stores and then on to consumers remains far less developed, according to a new report by the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry ( Ficci ) and Grant Thornton Bharat.

The report, titled India’s Cold Chain Infrastructure: From Storage to a Chain, states that India had 40.22 million tonnes of cold-storage capacity across 8,815 facilities as of June 2025. That is about 84 per cent of the capacity envisaged under the India Cooling Action Plan (ICAP) for 2037-38.

The infrastructure connecting the farm to the cold store and the cold store to the market, however, faces bigger gaps with packing houses at only around 0.4 per cent of the requirement estimated for 2037-38, while refrigerated vehicles and ripening chambers are at 3.8 per cent and 7.1 per cent, respectively, according to the report. These facilities are critical for removing field heat, grading and packing produce close to farms, and maintaining temperature during transport.

The ICAP, launched by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) in March 2019, is a 20-year roadmap for cooling infrastructure through 2037-38. Its cold-chain targets envisage cold storage rising to about 48 million-tonne, pack-houses to 125,000, reefer vehicles to 400,000 and ripening chambers to 14,000.

Storage has grown, but output has grown faster

According to the report, roughly three-quarters of India's cold-storage capacity is used for potatoes, while more than half is concentrated in Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal. It flags that new investment should increasingly favour multi-commodity, multi-temperature facilities closer to horticulture production centres.

The report also compares cold-storage growth with horticulture output. Between 2015 and 2025, cold-storage capacity increased by about 26 per cent, while horticulture production rose by about 32 per cent. As a result, cold-storage capacity per tonne of horticultural output has declined by about 5 per cent over the decade, it says.

India produced about 370.7 mt of horticultural produce in 2024-25, compared with 357.7 mt of foodgrains, according to the report. Yet central-pool foodgrain storage capacity was 91.78 mt as of July 2025, more than twice the 40.22 mt cold-storage capacity available for perishables.

This matters because horticultural produce is far more time-sensitive than grain. The report notes that the existing storage network largely sits in the middle of the supply chain, while the first cold point is often absent close to the farm.

The first-mile problem

A cold chain involves pre-cooling and packing near the farm, refrigerated transport, cold storage, processing, distribution, and temperature-controlled last-mile delivery. A break at any stage can reduce shelf life or render a consignment unusable. The report estimates that 17 mt to 47 mt of food is lost annually across horticulture, dairy, meat, poultry and fish. It puts the value of post-harvest losses across 54 crops at about ₹1.5 trillion a year.

According to a study commissioned by the Ministry of Food Processing Industries and conducted by Nabard Consultancy Services, covering 54 crops and commodities during 2020-22, loss rates were found to be 6.02-15.05 per cent for fruits, 4.87-11.61 per cent for vegetables and 0.87 per cent for milk.

The report argues that these losses cannot be addressed simply by adding more warehouses. It recommends shifting capital support towards farm-gate pre-cooling, feeder pack-houses and pooled refrigerated movement.

Dairy offers an example of what a functioning first-mile system can achieve. The report notes that India's dairy chain has village-level milk collection, bulk chilling and assured daily procurement, allowing milk to move into processing without the same degree of loss seen in horticulture.

₹1.75 trillion investment opportunity

The Ficci-Grant Thornton Bharat report estimates that building the pack-houses, reefer vehicles and ripening chambers envisaged under ICAP could require about ₹1.75 trillion through 2037-38, equivalent to roughly ₹88 billion a year. The report says the commercial viability of these assets will depend on higher utilisation. Multi-commodity facilities, year-round utilisation contracts and assured offtake from processors, retailers and exporters could reduce the seasonality risk that currently makes some cold-chain assets difficult to finance.

Government support already exists across several programmes. For example, the Ministry of Food Processing Industries' Integrated Cold Chain and Value Addition Infrastructure component of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Scheme for Agro-Marine Processing and Development of Agro-Processing Clusters (SAMPADA) Yojana provides grants of 35 per cent of eligible project costs in general areas and 50 per cent in specified difficult areas for storage, pack-houses, pre-cooling, ripening chambers and transport infrastructure, subject to a ₹10 crore ceiling per project.

The Agriculture Infrastructure Fund, meanwhile, provides loans with a 3 per cent annual interest subvention on loans up to ₹2 crore, along with credit guarantee support. As of January 26, 2026, ₹80,224.15 crore had been sanctioned for 150,431 projects under the scheme, according to the government.

From facility-level compliance to journey-level accountability

The report proposes a unified national cold-chain standard under which every batch would have a machine-readable temperature record covering its entire journey. Such a record would allow businesses to identify temperature breaches and provide buyers, regulators and lenders with verifiable evidence of how a consignment was handled.

India already has an example of such monitoring in its public immunisation programme. The report says the vaccine cold chain covers more than 29,000 cold-chain points across all 733 districts, with temperature loggers monitoring the network. Vaccine availability is above 99 per cent, and stock-outs have fallen by more than 80 per cent.

The report argues that the same principle could be extended to commercial food and pharmaceutical supply chains.