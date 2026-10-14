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Home / Industry / News / India needs ₹15 trillion investment to add 91 GW nuclear capacity by 2047

India needs ₹15 trillion investment to add 91 GW nuclear capacity by 2047

CEA Chairman Ghanshyam Prasad said India must add 91 GW of nuclear capacity and attract deep private sector participation to meet its 100 GW target

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The nuclear capacity will help meet peak power demand, which is expected to reach 459 GW by 2035-36 from 250 GW in 2024-25

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 14 2026 | 12:52 PM IST

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India will require an investment of ₹15 trillion to add 91 gigawatt of nuclear capacity by 2047, Central Electricity Authority (CEA) Chairman Ghanshyam Prasad said on Wednesday.

Along with the estimated investment to add 91 GW by 2047 to reach the 100 GW target, the country also requires deep private sector participation, he said.

Speaking at the CEA brainstorming event on 'Making Indian Power Sector AI Enabled', Prasad said the present installed nuclear capacity of India stands at around 8.8 gigawatt (GW).

Noting that nuclear energy is a stable source of power, he said India is expected to see 22 GW of nuclear capacity by 2030-31.

 

Out of India's 100 GW nuclear power goal, 46 GW will come from public sector undertakings (PSUs), private players and joint ventures (JVs), he said.

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The nuclear capacity will help meet peak power demand, which is expected to reach 459 GW by 2035-36 from 250 GW in 2024-25, he said.

Prasad said that 274 GW of renewable energy capacity yields only 29.2 per cent of electricity generation, while nuclear power adds firm, round-the-clock supply.

The Central Electricity Authority (CEA) advises the Centre on matters related to the national electricity policy. 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Nuclear energy Nuclear power in India nuclear power Central Electricity Authority

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First Published: Oct 14 2026 | 12:51 PM IST