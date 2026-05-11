Monday, May 11, 2026 | 01:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / India needs super grid plan to meet 1,800 GW RE target by 2025: MNRE secy

India needs super grid plan to meet 1,800 GW RE target by 2025: MNRE secy

Addressing industry representatives, Sarangi highlighted the issue of regional concentration of renewable energy capacity

Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, MNRE

A flexible and nimble approach to policymaking is essential to assure investors, developers and manufacturers of policy stability in the country, Sarangi said | Image: X@mnreindia

Nandini Keshari
3 min read Last Updated : May 11 2026 | 1:40 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India requires China-like super grid planning to achieve NITI Aayog’s projection of 1,800 Gigawatt renewable energy capacity by 2050, Ministry of New and Renewable Energy secretary Santosh Kumar Sarangi said at the CII Annual Business Summit 2026 here today.
 
Addressing industry representatives, Sarangi highlighted the issue of regional concentration of renewable energy capacity. “The country has plans of spending about $574 billion till 2030 to create a super grid where high-voltage DC lines and HVAC lines are being built to evacuate power from RE-rich zones to the load sector,” he said.
 
Stressing the need for progressive investment in innovation and research, Sarangi said: “Perovskite solar cells are providing a pathway through which solar energy tariffs can come down to about Re 1 per unit level. Similarly, with research in energy storage, there is a possibility for India to find solutions that are even cheaper than lithium iron phosphate (LFP) batteries."
   
A flexible and nimble approach to policymaking is essential to assure investors, developers and manufacturers of policy stability in the country, Sarangi said, adding that the Centre and states will have to work together to that extent.
 
The secretary also highlighted the issue of RE curtailments in the country and said that the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy is working with the Ministry of Power, Central Electricity Authority and Central Transmission Utility of India Limited to address these issues.

Also Read

Ashok Kumar Lahiri, Ashok Lahiri (Photo: X/@NITIAayog)

Economist Ashok Lahiri takes charge as NITI Aayog vice-chairperson

Niti Aayog, Chief Economic Advisor, Indian Economy

Revamped NITI Aayog, PMEAC can aid in deciphering state of India's economypremium

Board of directors, meetings

Best of BS Opinion: Government must expedite board appointments at PSBs

waste recycle, plastic waste

Industry body seeks nodal authority for recycling, flags policy gaps

Next digital leap: DPI 2.0 can drive innovation and economic growth

Next digital leap: DPI 2.0 can drive innovation and economic growthpremium

 
He also said that the renewable energy ministry is proposing a substantially bigger outlay for the green energy corridor scheme to ensure that states have the right equipment, storage systems and evacuation infrastructure under the intra-state network to handle RE evacuation.
 
“More deployment of battery energy storage systems, grid-forming inverters, synchronous condensers and grid modernisation will provide the pathway for better RE integration,” he said.
 
While the concentration of RE in states such as Rajasthan and Gujarat is decentralised to some extent through schemes such as PM Kusum and PM Surya Ghar, the government is planning to introduce incentive mechanisms for agri-photovoltaic or floating solar projects to ensure decentralisation, he said. “We are also planning to bring a demand-creation mechanism to promote ingot-wafer and an incentive mechanism to promote polysilicon manufacturing,” he said.
 
Speaking at the same event, Ashish Khanna, director general of the International Solar Alliance, stressed the need for international partnerships. “The Indian private sector needs to tie up a lot more with some of the international private sector. I keep hearing from the private sector of all the countries that the road for supply chain diversification will lead to India,” he said.
 
“Africa wants a large solar pump programme like that of India and the private sector must take that up,” he added. Moreover, a lot of existing vegetable crops and tea plantations in land-constrained countries can have agri-PV. “Countries like Sri Lanka and Rwanda are very interested, and Indian companies can come up with business models to cater to this,” he said. 

More From This Section

Coal, Coal India

Coal India auctions dip 6% to 30.5 MT in April amid West Asia energy shock

Women worker, Women employee

Women-led households linked to better quality jobs: SBI Research

Gas plan caught in regulatory minefield, New Delhi's ambitious targets to clean its air by decarbonising energy sector will be underpinned by its success in building nascent natural gas segment

West Asia conflict highlights need for India to build natural gas reservespremium

Confederation of Indian Industry (CII)

CII seeks phased restoration of fuel excise as crude prices stabilise

OpenAI, Anthropic

For Indian IT, OpenAI, Anthropic may redraw enterprise tech battle linespremium

Topics : Power grids Power Grid MNRE renewable sources Niti Aayog

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 11 2026 | 1:40 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayPM Modi on Gold BuyGold Stock TodayQ4 Results TodaySBI Share TodayBOB Q4 Results Gold and Silver Rate TodayVodafone Idea Share PriceIPL 2026 Points Table