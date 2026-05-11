India needs super grid plan to meet 1,800 GW RE target by 2025: MNRE secy

India requires China-like super grid planning to achieve NITI Aayog’s projection of 1,800 Gigawatt renewable energy capacity by 2050, Ministry of New and Renewable Energy secretary Santosh Kumar Sarangi said at the CII Annual Business Summit 2026 here today.

Addressing industry representatives, Sarangi highlighted the issue of regional concentration of renewable energy capacity. “The country has plans of spending about $574 billion till 2030 to create a super grid where high-voltage DC lines and HVAC lines are being built to evacuate power from RE-rich zones to the load sector,” he said.

Stressing the need for progressive investment in innovation and research, Sarangi said: “Perovskite solar cells are providing a pathway through which solar energy tariffs can come down to about Re 1 per unit level. Similarly, with research in energy storage, there is a possibility for India to find solutions that are even cheaper than lithium iron phosphate (LFP) batteries."

A flexible and nimble approach to policymaking is essential to assure investors, developers and manufacturers of policy stability in the country, Sarangi said, adding that the Centre and states will have to work together to that extent.

The secretary also highlighted the issue of RE curtailments in the country and said that the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy is working with the Ministry of Power, Central Electricity Authority and Central Transmission Utility of India Limited to address these issues.

He also said that the renewable energy ministry is proposing a substantially bigger outlay for the green energy corridor scheme to ensure that states have the right equipment, storage systems and evacuation infrastructure under the intra-state network to handle RE evacuation.

“More deployment of battery energy storage systems, grid-forming inverters, synchronous condensers and grid modernisation will provide the pathway for better RE integration,” he said.

While the concentration of RE in states such as Rajasthan and Gujarat is decentralised to some extent through schemes such as PM Kusum and PM Surya Ghar, the government is planning to introduce incentive mechanisms for agri-photovoltaic or floating solar projects to ensure decentralisation, he said. “We are also planning to bring a demand-creation mechanism to promote ingot-wafer and an incentive mechanism to promote polysilicon manufacturing,” he said.

Speaking at the same event, Ashish Khanna, director general of the International Solar Alliance, stressed the need for international partnerships. “The Indian private sector needs to tie up a lot more with some of the international private sector. I keep hearing from the private sector of all the countries that the road for supply chain diversification will lead to India,” he said.

“Africa wants a large solar pump programme like that of India and the private sector must take that up,” he added. Moreover, a lot of existing vegetable crops and tea plantations in land-constrained countries can have agri-PV. “Countries like Sri Lanka and Rwanda are very interested, and Indian companies can come up with business models to cater to this,” he said.