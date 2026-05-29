India needs to build $120-150 bn semiconductor value chain by 2035: Niti

India needs to step up its game in the semiconductor space if it intends to be a global player in this sector. By 2035, India should target building a $120-150 billion semiconductor value chain by choosing leadership and purpose over participation, according to a report released by Niti Aayog.

The report, Future of India’s Semiconductor Industry, outlines a 10-year roadmap that would help India define its own pathway — one that is not only distinct but shaped by strategic self-sufficiency, ecosystem strength and global indispensability, instead of chasing the global wafer race from behind.

The report also highlights that this is crucial for the country to be a critical player in this segment rather than be a downstream consumer of semiconductors. “India’s heavy reliance on imported semiconductor products has led to sizeable foreign exchange outflows over the years. India, for instance, cumulatively spent almost $150 billion on importing crucial semiconductor products during FY17-FY25. India’s imports of semiconductor products grew at a CAGR of 23 per cent between FY17 and FY25, and if this pace persists, the annual import cost could increase to $240 billion by 2035,” said the report.

The report highlights that building a globally competitive semiconductor ecosystem in India will require nearly $135-180 billion in cumulative semiconductor investments over the next decade, directed towards growth capital across design, fabrication, advanced packaging, materials and supporting infrastructure. “GoI should commit at least one-third of the required investment to de-risk projects and anchor long-term investor confidence,” said the report.

A commitment from the government can crowd in private capital at scale, said the report.

For India to pivot away from the catch-up game in the foundry race, it needs to focus on winning the “More-than-Moore” era, where advanced packaging, system integration and manufacturing scale matter as much as transistor nodes. The report highlights that India must be among the top three destinations for OSAT and advanced packaging.

The report lays out a five-pillar approach to achieve this target, which are pioneering, policy and investment, production, people and partnership.

While the urgency to build the domestic semiconductor ecosystem is apparent, achieving it is far from easy, said the report. There are several challenges. Some of these include acceptance of made-in-India chips. The global semiconductor supply chain is highly specialised, with a clear division of activities among a handful of countries depending upon their respective strengths.

For years, original design manufacturers (ODMs) headquartered in the US — known for their design expertise — have developed design architectures in line with both local and global demand and have factories and packaging units in East Asia to manufacture semiconductors and complete the final stage of production for real-world use.

Suppliers from East Asian nations have built strong trust with these ODMs due to decades of effort to attain volume reliability and technical performance, which led to entrenched relationships. For India to entrench itself in this ecosystem, India-made chips will need to meet rigorous global standards and performance benchmarks, which will take time and sustained effort.

India also needs to build its R&D infrastructure. While India has a strong talent pool in software and design, its capabilities in hardware R&D are still developing.