India needs to rethink IPO norms for biotech start-ups: Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw has called for a rethink of India’s IPO framework, arguing that current listing norms are ill-suited to the realities of biotechnology innovation.

Speaking in Bengaluru, she pointed out that biotech firms typically spend a decade or more in research and clinical trials before generating revenue, making it difficult for them to meet India’s requirement of a proven revenue track record. “We don’t have listing norms that allow companies to list as pre-revenue or even pre-clinical companies,” she said.

Contrasting this with global markets, she added, “In the US, you can do all this. In India, SEBI requires three years of revenue track record. How does a clinical-stage biotech ever meet that?”

According to her, this mismatch between regulation and the nature of biotech innovation has wider consequences. It restricts access to capital, weakens the venture funding ecosystem, and makes it harder to retain scientific talent in India.

She also cited the example of Bicara Therapeutics, an oncology venture incubated within Biocon but later structured in the US. “All the R&D happened in India, but we decided to create the company in the US because India does not value innovation the way the US does,” she said, underscoring how regulatory gaps can push high-value innovation overseas.

Mazumdar-Shaw’s remarks highlight a broader concern: Without reforms that allow earlier-stage biotech companies to access public markets, India risks missing out on building a globally competitive, science-led innovation ecosystem.