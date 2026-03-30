India offers 21 oil, gas blocks under OALP-XI amid energy security push

The government launched the eleventh round of the Open Acreage Licensing Policy (OALP-XI), offering 21 oil and gas exploration blocks spread across 80,228 square kilometres, the Directorate General of Hydrocarbons (DGH) said on March 30.

Of the total blocks on offer, 12 are onland blocks, four are shallow-water blocks, one is a deep-water block, and four are ultra-deep-water blocks. The announcement for the latest bidding round comes as India is struggling to secure energy supplies amid the West Asia crisis due to its high reliance on imports of crude oil and gas. India is dependent on imports of crude oil and natural gas for roughly 90 per cent and 50 per cent, respectively, of its total domestic requirements.

Hardeep Singh Puri, Union minister of petroleum and natural gas, said the announcement is a step towards fast-tracking bidding, expanding acreage, and strengthening India’s energy security.

“With OALP Round-XI now live, we unlock vast frontiers beneath our land and seas — powering growth, resilience, and self-reliance. Round-X (~25 blocks; ~182,589 sq km) and Round-XI (~80,228 sq km) are now on offer — together unlocking ~262,817 sq km for exploration,” said Puri in a social media post on X.

The bid submission for the latest round closes on May 29, 2026, at 12:00 pm Indian Standard Time (IST).

Meanwhile, the government had earlier extended the bid submission deadline for OALP-X by an additional three months to May 29, 2026. OALP-X offers 25 blocks spread over 13 sedimentary basins, covering an area of 1.82 lakh sq km. The bid round mainly offers offshore blocks, as out of the 25 blocks, 12 are in ultra-deep-water areas, one is in deep water, six blocks are on land, and six blocks are in shallow-water areas.

In an effort to boost exploration activities in India, the government introduced the Oilfields (Regulation and Development) Amendment Bill, which was passed by Parliament in March 2025, to offer ease of business and operations in the upstream sector and attract foreign players to invest in the country.

Meanwhile, India’s largest upstream player, Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC), announced the start of gas monetisation from its Daman Upside Development Project (DUDP) in the Arabian Sea. The state-run ONGC said gas production has commenced from the B-12-24P platform, which is being routed to the Hazira processing plant. The project is located around 180 km northwest of Mumbai and approximately 80 km south of Pipavav, Gujarat.

The DUDP project, entailing a capital expenditure of about $1 billion, has been completed in under two years from the date of award, it added.