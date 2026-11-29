India has overhauled the bidding framework for 18 deepwater and ultra-deepwater oil and gas blocks that have remained on offer in two successive licensing rounds, scrapping revenue-share bidding for producing basins, easing financial qualification norms for foreign partners of state-run explorers and extending the deadline for bids to December 17.

The changes, notified by the Directorate General of Hydrocarbons (DGH), aim to make some of India's most technically challenging offshore acreage more attractive to international oil and gas companies, which bring the capital, technology and deepwater drilling expertise needed to explore such prospects.

The revised terms cover 13 blocks under Open Acreage Licensing Policy (OALP) Bid Round X and five under OALP-XI. Together, the 18 blocks span approximately 162,000 square kilometres across India's eastern and western offshore regions and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

The most significant change is the removal of revenue-share quotes for deepwater and ultra-deepwater blocks in Category-I basins, which have established commercial hydrocarbon production. Bidders will now compete on their committed exploration work programmes rather than the share of revenue they are willing to offer the government.

"Deep Water and Ultra Deep Water Blocks of Category-I Basins shall not quote Revenue Share," the amended notice says.

The revised fiscal terms provide that the government will receive revenue only when a windfall gain accrues during the first five years of production. A windfall is defined as annual revenue from the contract area exceeding USD 2.5 billion.

From the sixth year of production until the end of the contract, operators will have to pay the higher of 5 per cent of revenue or the applicable windfall-slab amount, establishing a minimum government revenue share even in the absence of a windfall.

The change directly affects seven blocks - four in OALP-X and three in OALP-XI. Blocks in Category-II and Category-III basins were not subject to revenue-share bidding under the earlier framework.

Originally, the government had offered 25 blocks covering about 182,589 square kilometres across 13 sedimentary basins in the OALP-X bid round in February 2025. Bidding for 12 onshore and offshore blocks closed on June 19 while those for the remaining 13 deepwater and ultra-deepwater blocks covering about 124,327 sq km remained open and saw repeated extensions.

OALP-XI was launched in March 2026 with 21 blocks covering 80,234.49 sq km across 11 sedimentary basins. Bidding for 12 onshore blocks and four shallow water blocks closed on June 19 while that for one deepwater block and four ultra-deepsea blocks saw repeated extensions.

The latest revision takes the number of deadline extensions for deepwater and ultra-deepwater blocks to eight for OALP-X and four for OALP-XI. Before the November 26 amendment, the government had already extended the OALP-X deadline seven times and that for OALP-XI three times, with the last revision moving the closing date from November 15 to December 10. The latest amendment has pushed it back by another seven days to December 17.

Under the revised scoring system, all deepwater and ultra-deepwater bids will be evaluated on a 100-point scale, with 80 marks allocated to the proposed seismic work programme, 10 to an originator incentive and 10 to deepwater drilling experience, according to the DGH notice.

The seismic component will carry a weighting of 25 per cent for two-dimensional (2D) seismic surveys and 75 per cent for three-dimensional (3D) seismic surveys. Bidders can secure the experience marks if they have completed at least one deepwater or ultra-deepwater well in the preceding 10 years.

The revised framework removes exploratory wells as a separate bidding criterion. Under the earlier Category-I framework, technical parameters carried 65 marks, the originator incentive five marks and the revenue-share offered 30 marks.

While the government has relaxed several financial and commercial conditions to encourage participation, it has simultaneously raised the technical qualification threshold for operators.

A bidder or the designated operator in a consortium must now have at least three years of experience in offshore petroleum exploration, development or production during the 10 years preceding the initial bid submission deadline. The earlier requirement was one year of operatorship.

EASIER ENTRY FOR FOREIGN PARTNERS -------------------------------------------- The amendments also seek to make it easier for international oil companies to partner with the state-run Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) and Oil India Ltd (OIL), potentially facilitating the entry of foreign technology and capital into India's offshore exploration programme.

Where ONGC or OIL is the operator and demonstrates 100 per cent of the net worth requirement prescribed for a block, other consortium members will not need to establish their financial eligibility separately, provided they are international or foreign state-owned oil companies with a net worth of at least USD 10 billion.

Under the earlier framework, each consortium member had to meet the financial qualification requirement in proportion to its participating interest.

The revised rules also allow qualifying foreign oil majors to transfer or assign their participating interests to an Indian state-owned company already party to the contract without obtaining prior government consent.

Parent-company guarantees will no longer be mandatory where a bidder independently meets the prescribed net-worth requirement on the basis of its standalone financial statements.

The bid-security requirements have also been simplified. Companies can now furnish a revolving USD 2 million bid bond covering up to 10 bids submitted concurrently, instead of providing a separate bond for each block. The underlying per-block bid-bond requirements remain unchanged.

The government has, however, tightened the prescribed form of financial security. Only electronic bank guarantees or insurance surety bonds issued by insurers regulated by the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) will be accepted.

"Physical (paper-based) Bank Guarantees shall not be accepted," the amended notice says.

Despite the changes, the government has retained broad discretion over the auction process, reserving the right to withdraw any block or annul the bidding process, in whole or in part, at any stage before the award without assigning a reason or incurring liability.

WIDER OFFSHORE EXPLORATION PUSH ----------------------------------------- The revised conditions largely mirror the framework announced under the government's Special OALP round on November 5, launched as part of its broader Samudra Manthan offshore exploration initiative. The latest amendments extend similar fiscal, scoring and financial qualification provisions to the deepwater acreage remaining in OALP-X and OALP-XI.

The Union Cabinet approved the Samudra Manthan programme on July 31 with a total outlay of Rs 84,084 crore. Of this, Rs 43,200 crore has been earmarked for accelerated exploration, including the drilling of 60 deepwater wells.

The programme provides for government support of up to 50 per cent of eligible drilling costs, subject to a ceiling of Rs 675 crore per well. The Petroleum Ministry estimates that drilling a single deepwater well can cost between USD 125 million and USD 150 million, highlighting the substantial financial exposure involved in exploring offshore prospects.

Operating guidelines for the programme were issued on October 22.

The cost-sharing provision, alongside the revised licensing terms, is intended to reduce the financial risks associated with deepwater exploration, where drilling is capital-intensive and geological uncertainty can make commercial discoveries difficult to establish.