India Post revenue crosses ₹4,000 cr for second straight quarter: Scindia

The Department of Posts (DoP) has breached the ₹4,000 crore revenue mark in two successive quarters for the first time, Union Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said on Thursday.

DoP, which operates the India Post brand, clocked 25 per cent growth to ₹4,202 crore in the second quarter ended September 30, 2026 compared to ₹3,355 crore a year ago, Scindia said.

"We achieved a revenue of ₹4,202 crore for the second quarter, an almost 5 per cent increase (quarter-on-quarter). This is the first time in the history of India Post that we have breached the ₹4,000 crore mark for two successive quarters," the minister said.

The growth was led by Parcel, which was up 71 per cent. Postal Life Insurance (PLI) and Rural PLI grew 44 per cent compared to September 2025 quarter. The International Business (IB) grew 38 per cent.

"Now, keeping this in mind, our H1 (first half) revenue has grown by almost 24 per cent compared to H1 of last year. Last year's H1 was roughly about ₹6,500 crore, which has now grown to about ₹8,213 crore," Scindia said.

The minister said with growth in revenue, the cost efficiency of postal department has also improved.

"Our measure of expenditure coverage ratio (ECR) has gone up to 62 per cent, excluding pension. We are keeping pension out as a cost issue compared to it (ECR) being at 54 per cent last year for Q2. So, we have improved our expenditure coverage ratio by almost 8 per cent this year," he said.

In terms of performance, three circles -- Bihar, West Bengal, and North East -- have performed across the board and exceeded expectations, Scindia said.