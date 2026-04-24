India's Q1 2026 real estate deal activity falls 36% in value to $763 mn

Deal activity in the Indian real estate stood at $763 million in the first quarter of the calendar year 2026 (Q1 2026), with volumes increasing 14 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to 32 deals, and values declining by 36 per cent YoY, amid the absence of large-ticket transactions, according to Grant Thornton Bharat.

The deal activity refers to mergers and acquisitions (M&A), private equity (PE)/venture capital (VC), initial public offerings (IPOs), and qualified institutional placement (QIP).

On a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis, the deal volumes increased 23.07 per cent, while the deal value declined significantly from $3 billion in the previous quarter, marking one of the lowest quarterly values since Q4 2023.

The divergence between rising activity and declining values highlights a clear shift toward smaller and mid-sized transactions and more measured capital deployment amid a relatively uncertain macro environment, Grant Thornton Bharat noted.

Shabala Shinde, partner and real estate industry leader, Grant Thornton Bharat, said, “Investment trends indicate a strong preference for commercial assets, particularly office and retail platforms, supported by yield visibility and stable cash flows, while real estate investment trust (Reit)-led transactions continue to reinforce institutional confidence in high-quality, income-generating assets.”

In Q1 2026, commercial development was the sector’s key driver, attracting the majority of deal interest and investment. It accounted for a 38 per cent share in volumes and a 62 per cent share in values. Two major deals totalled $466 million, with one led by Blackstone’s $378 million investment in South City Mall and the other by Nuvama-Cushman Prime Offices Fund for $89 million.

Residential development witnessed six deals in the quarter, with deal values of $178 million, supported by higher deal participation, reflecting selective investor interest in development-led opportunities.

During the quarter under review, M&A activity comprised 19 domestic deals amounting to $305 million, dominated by domestic consolidation amid global uncertainty.

PE remained a key driver of capital inflows, contributing 13 deals worth $458 million, thereby accounting for a significant share of overall deal value despite a sequential decline.

The top M&A deal for the quarter was RSVM Hospitality’s 100 per cent stake acquisition in Neterwala Group for an 18.6-acre land parcel in Thane for $55 million. Meanwhile, the top PE deal was Alpha Alternatives’ investment of $139 million in ASF Infrastructure.

Investment activity remained selective, with capital largely directed toward commercial assets, particularly income-generating office and retail platforms, reflecting a continued preference for yield visibility and stabilised cash flows.

In Q1 2026, the primary market activity remained completely muted with no IPO or QIP transactions recorded. In contrast, the previous quarter had shown two IPOs and two QIPs raising approximately $916 million in total across both routes.

“Overall, the deal environment remains resilient, though investors are adopting a more selective approach, prioritising asset-level performance and execution certainty amid ongoing macro and geopolitical uncertainties,” Shinde added.