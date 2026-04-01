India's realty investment falls 62% in Q1 amid West Asia tensions: Vestian

Institutional investment in Indian real estate sector fell 62 per cent during January-March period to $ 1.41 billion from the previous quarter amid negative sentiments because of the West Asia conflict, according to Vestian.

The investment in real estate stood at $ 3.73 billion in the October-December quarter of the 2025 calendar year.

However, real estate consultant Vestian said investments rose 74 per cent from $ 0.81 billion in the year-ago period and this highlights strong investor confidence in India's real estate sector, even as global headwinds continue to intensify.

Driven by strong demand from GCCs, commercial assets dominated investment activity in Q1 2026 with 80 per cent share.

Investment in commercial assets fell to $ 1.12 billion in January-March from $ 2.28 billion in the preceding quarter. The inflow of fund jumped more than three times from $ 307.2 million in the January-March period last year.

Commercial assets include office, retail, co-working, and hospitality projects.

On the other hand, investments in residential assets declined by 53 per cent quarter-on-quarter and 59 per cent year-on-year to $ 205.9 million in Q1 2026.

Vestian CEO Shrinivas Rao said, "With a sharp uptick in domestic investments, India's real estate sector continues to demonstrate resilience in the face of rising geopolitical tensions and macroeconomic headwinds." "As foreign participation moderates, domestic capital is sustaining the market momentum, while GCC-led demand continues to bolster confidence in commercial assets -- reinforcing India's appeal as a long-term investment destination," Rao added.

US-based Vestian is one of the leading real estate consultants globally. It also has presence in the India market.