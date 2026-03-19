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Home / Industry / News / India recommends $3,453/MT anti-dumping duty on Chinese DASDA imports

India recommends $3,453/MT anti-dumping duty on Chinese DASDA imports

India trade remedies authority has recommended an anti-dumping duty of $3,453 per metric ton on imports from China of DASDA

trade, import, export, container, shipping

(FIle Image: Bloomberg)

Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 19 2026 | 5:41 PM IST

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India trade remedies authority has recommended an anti-dumping duty of $3,453 per metric ton on imports from China of DASDA, a chemical intermediate used to make brightening agents for textiles and other industries, a government statement said on Thursday.
 

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First Published: Mar 19 2026 | 5:41 PM IST

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