India says Volkswagen has made "misleading" claims ??about the practices of rivals including Mercedes-Benz to argue they also pay lower tariffs on imports of car parts, as the government demands a record $1.2 billion in back taxes.

Indian tax authorities in 2024 accused Volkswagen of importing hundreds of parts of Audi, Skoda and VW cars in separate ‌shipments and paying just a 10% tariff before assembling them into ​cars, using the strategy to evade the 30% to ​35% duty applicable on imports of complete car kits.

In challenging the biggest-ever import tariff demand in India's history, Volkswagen has ​denied all charges and called the case a matter of "life and death" for its business in India, where it has just a 2% market share of the world's third-largest auto market.

Volkswagen earlier this month told the High Court in Mumbai "every manufacturer of comparable cars", including Mercedes, BMW and Kia, follows a similar import practice, dragging its rivals into the case for the first time after the government said ​they adhere to the rules, Reuters reported last week.

The Indian government has refuted those claims, saying they are based on "partial/fragmented" data.

The tax authority's non-public ‌court filing, reviewed by Reuters on Sunday, says Volkswagen is wrongly citing imports of certain car parts by its rivals, ​whereas the comparison has to be with imports where the entire car comes in as a knocked-down kit for local assembly.

When carmakers import a pre-assembled engine or gearbox along with all other parts, they must pay the tariff of 30% to 35% under Indian laws for car kits, not the ‌5% to 15% Volkswagen paid over 12 years by ​declaring them all as parts, the filing says.

Volkswagen "is trying to ‌draw wrong equivalence," the tax authority said, citing Hyundai and Mercedes by name as carmakers who were following the right practices.

FIGHT ‌OVER ??MAYBACH EXAMPLE

Volkswagen's India unit, Skoda Auto Volkswagen India and India's finance ministry did not respond to requests for comment, and neither ​did Mercedes or Hyundai.

Kia this week told Reuters it imports car components in accordance with applicable laws. No other carmaker has commented on Volkswagen's allegations.

The court in Mumbai is set to rule on Monday ​if tax authorities are right to scrutinise Volkswagen's imports for 12 years, in what will be the first major decision in the high-profile spat.

Tax disputes have long been a sore point for foreign investors in India, where cases ‌can drag on for years. Indian officials say they are only enforcing the law.

One bone of contention has been the example ‌cited by both sides regarding component imports for the Maybach model, one of Mercedes' top-end luxury cars priced at above 25 million rupees ($268,000).

"Importers like Mercedes-Benz, when importing the pre-assembled gearbox or transmission (or) engine... are classifying these imports" at 30% to 35% duty, the Indian government's filing said.

Volkswagen earlier told the court such high-end cars are not comparable to its more affordable models embroiled in the tax dispute.