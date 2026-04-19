India's 1st advanced 3D glass chip packaging unit to come up in Bhubaneswar

Heterogeneous Integration Packaging Solutions Pvt Ltd (3D Glass Solutions) on Sunday kick-started work on India’s first advanced 3D glass chip packaging unit at Info Valley in Bhubaneswar. This was one of the four semiconductor projects that were approved by the Centre under the India Semiconductor Mission in August 2025.

With a proposed investment of around Rs 1,943 crore, the unit is expected to place Odisha among emerging global hubs for next-generation chip packaging technology. Once operational, the plant is projected to manufacture about 50 million assembled semiconductor units annually, significantly adding scale to India’s chip packaging capacity.

Backed by US technology and specialising in 3D Glass Solutions (3DGS), the company is eyeing both the domestic market and global demand. The project, which will generate more than 2,500 direct and indirect jobs, aims to advance high-performance computing, AI, and IoT, representing a major step in India's semiconductor roadmap.

Babu Mandava, president and CEO of 3D Glass Solutions, said packaging is very key for the semiconductor ecosystem and is extremely critical. With advanced technology, the company, which specialises in glass-based RF and millimetre-wave packaging substrates, will build large substrates with dimensional stability.

“We are here to build big substrates with dimensional stability and very high interconnect density, simultaneously with very low loss. Our goal is to develop the most sophisticated technology and build an advanced fabrication unit with the highest capacity. This is just the beginning,” he said.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi laid the foundation stone for the project in the presence of Union Electronics and IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, senior officials, industry representatives, investors and academic leaders. The project is seen as a strategic step in India’s drive to build a domestic semiconductor ecosystem and reduce dependence on imports for critical electronics technologies.

Speaking at the event, Majhi said Odisha's industrial landscape is evolving rapidly and it is no longer anchored solely to traditional sectors but is boldly embracing technology, innovation and high-value manufacturing.

“This is a landmark moment as we break ground on India's first advanced 3D glass chip packaging unit. This visionary project will unlock significant employment opportunities and firmly establish Odisha as a serious force in advanced electronics manufacturing,” he said.

The chief minister said Odisha is charting a decisive course towards becoming a hub for next-generation industries, contributing to the dream of an Atmanirbhar Bharat. “This project will position Odisha at the forefront of global electronics manufacturing and artificial intelligence, accelerating the state's transformation from a mineral-driven economy to a mind-driven one, where the brilliance of Odia talent meets world-class infrastructure. This is not merely an industrial investment; it is a declaration of where the technologies of tomorrow will be built,” he added.

Unlike conventional chip assembly units, the Bhubaneswar project will focus on advanced glass substrate packaging and 3D heterogeneous integration technologies, which are regarded as the future of high-performance semiconductor manufacturing. These technologies enable multiple chips, sensors and components to be stacked or integrated into compact modules that offer faster speeds, lower power consumption and greater computing efficiency.

The facility is expected to produce glass interposers with passive components, silicon bridge solutions and 3D heterogeneous integration modules. Such products are used in high-end sectors including defence electronics, aerospace systems, artificial intelligence computing, RF communications, automotive electronics, photonics, co-packaged optics and next-generation data centres.

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw described the occasion as a historic day for Odisha, saying the state was rapidly diversifying from its traditional minerals-and-metals base into advanced technology sectors such as electronics manufacturing and IT. “The project moved from the approval stage to groundbreaking within months, underlining the fast-track implementation push under the Centre’s semiconductor mission,” he said.

The project also gives Odisha a unique distinction. With the upcoming SiCSem compound semiconductor fabrication project and now the 3D Glass Solutions packaging facility, Odisha becomes the first Indian state to host both a compound semiconductor fab and an advanced glass substrate-based packaging unit.