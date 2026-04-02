India's 220 million feature phone users want to upgrade to smartphone

Counterpoint Research Director Tarun Pathak says: “In upgrading from 4G feature phone to 4G smartphone would mean forking out an additional ₹4,000 a phone. In the case of 5G, it is an additional ₹6,000. And in 2026, this gap will only increase as memory shortages would lead to their prices going up substantially. One way out is if the government were to incentivise affordable phones.”

The issue has been brought to the fore by Communications Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia , who says that handset affordability is emerging as the new frontier of digital inclusion, and not coverage. He argues that in too many markets, the cost of a basic smartphone is equivalent to 30-40 per cent of a user’s monthly income, and sometimes even more. Scindia says that number is wildly above the “5 per cent income benchmark”, which is considered the tipping point of affordability. He points out that the PLI (production linked incentive) scheme should now move from “make in India” to “affordable in India”, for the last-mile user.

However, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (Meity), which is working on a PLI mobile scheme 2.0, seems to be focusing on increasing smartphone exports from India while linking incentives to value addition. Its earlier plan in the original PLI scheme was also to create homegrown smartphone champions for the world, which did not take off.

The challenge, says Pathak, is that the category of ₹5,000-10,000 phones is shrinking in any case. “This category is declining as there is less choice in this segment. As much as 71 per cent are 5G phones, and there are very few such phones on offer. For original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), it is tough to gain profitability in this segment,” he says.

To put things into perspective, in 2025, the sub-₹5,000 segment contributed 4 per cent to shipments in the smartphone market, with 100 per cent 4G volumes. The ₹5,000-10,000 segment contributed 24 per cent to shipments, with 71 per cent of this segment shipments being 5G, and the rest 4G.