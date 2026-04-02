India's 220 million feature phone users want to upgrade to smartphone
But they are stuck as smartphone prices hit the roof; Scindia pushes for incentivising affordable phones
Surajeet Das Gupta New Delhi
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It’s a big challenge. India’s over 220 million feature phone users want to upgrade to an entry-level smartphone but are stuck because of affordability. The difference between prices of an entry-level feature phone and a reliable entry-level smartphone is already between ₹4,000 and ₹6,000, and this gap is only going up as memory chip prices are expected to hit the roof this year, making it even more beyond their reach. And, according to industry estimates, memory price hike would only push costs by ₹6,000-8,000 a phone.