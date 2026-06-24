India's 28 big listed realty firms clock ₹1.95 trn pre-sales in FY26

India's 28 big listed real estate companies sold properties worth ₹1.95 trillion last fiscal on strong housing demand with Godrej Properties clocking the highest sales bookings.

According to the data compiled from investor presentations, the total combined sales bookings or pre-sales of the 28 major listed realtors stood at nearly ₹1.95 trillion during 2025-26 financial year, up 17 per cent from over ₹1.66 trillion in the preceding fiscal.

Godrej Properties, which has a presence across major cities, retained the position of largest listed realty firm in terms of sales bookings in FY26.

Bengaluru-based Prestige Estates Projects Ltd jumped to second position, followed by Mumbai-based Lodha Developers Ltd.

DLF Ltd, India's largest realty firm in terms of market cap, stood at fourth position while Signature Global Ltd remained at fifth position.

Among these 28 players, only six players witnessed a drop in sales bookings during the 2025-26 fiscal.

According to property consultants, housing sales in value terms grew last fiscal because of price appreciation and launches of luxury homes.

As per the data, Mumbai-based Godrej Properties' sales bookings last fiscal rose to ₹34,171 crore from ₹29,444 crore in the preceding year.

Prestige Estates' sales bookings jumped to ₹30,024 crore during 2025-26 from ₹17,023 crore.

Lodha Developers sold properties worth ₹20,530 crore last fiscal, up from ₹17,630 crore in 2024-25.

DLF Ltd clocked pre-sales of ₹20,143 crore last fiscal, slightly down from 21,223 crore in 2024-25.

Signature Global achieved sales bookings of ₹8,250 crore during FY26 as against ₹10,290 crore in the preceding fiscal.

These top five firms contributed nearly 60 per cent to the total pre-sales in FY26.

According to market experts, the market share of listed real estate developers in India's primary housing market is rising as homebuyers prefer brands with better financial capabilities to execute projects.

Among other listed players clocking more than ₹5,000 crore of pre-sales during 2025-26 fiscal, Aditya Birla Real Estate Ltd (ABREL) sold properties worth ₹8,136 crore last fiscal.

Sales bookings of Bengaluru-based Sobha Ltd stood at ₹8,135 crore, Brigade Enterprises Ltd at ₹7,424 crore and Puravankara Ltd at ₹7,407 crore.

Mumbai-based Oberoi Realty Ltd posted sales bookings of ₹5,447 crore, followed by Delhi-NCR based Max Estates Ltd at ₹5,305 crore. Mumbai-based Kalpataru Ltd registered ₹5,280 crore pre-sales.

There were eight listed firms whose sales bookings stood between ₹2,000 crore and ₹5,000 crore in FY26.

Bengaluru-based Embassy Developments Ltd posted pre-sales of ₹4,631 crore.

Mumbai-based Keystone Realtors Ltd sold properties worth ₹4,022 crore followed by Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd at ₹3,405 crore, Sunteck Realty Ltd ₹3,157 crore, Raymond Realty Ltd ₹3,023 crore and Kolte-Patil Developers Ltd ₹2,605 crore.

Delhi-NCR based Ashiana Housing Ltd's, which focuses on senior living homes, pre-sales stood at ₹2,421 crore. Bengaluru-based Shriram Properties Ltd clocked sales bookings of ₹2,354 crore.

Between ₹1,000 crore and ₹2,000 crore pre-sales category, the pre-sales of Mumbai-based Ajmera Realty & Infrastructure Ltd stood at ₹1,701 crore. Ahmedabad-based Arvind Smartspaces Ltd sales bookings stood at ₹1,550 crore.

Delhi-based TARC Ltd sold properties worth ₹1,373 crore. Sales bookings of Mumbai-based Sri Lotus Developers Ltd stood at ₹1,157 crore.

In below ₹1,000 crore category pre-sales, Mumbai-based Arihant Superstructures Ltd achieved ₹977.4 crore, while Arkade Developers Ltd clocked ₹901 crore.

Lucknow-based Eldeco Housing & Industries Ltd posted pre-sales of ₹744 crore last fiscal.

Lastly, Mumbai-based Suraj Estate Developers Ltd's sales bookings stood at ₹615 crore.

Many listed players did not report their sales bookings numbers, which of late have become an important metric to evaluate their operational performances.

Revenue recognition of the sales bookings achieved by these developers is linked to the completion of real estate projects.

Real estate developers, which are not listed on stock exchanges, generally do not report their quarterly and annual sales bookings.