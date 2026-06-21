India's $42-billion smartphone market's festival plans look dispirited

Typically the period, running from August to the year-end, sees high interest from buyers due to heavy discounts in all goods, and massive volume sales for brands that outdo each other on online and offline channels to push out inventory.

But for smartphones, the 2026 festive season is expected to see only limited discounts alongside tepid appetite among consumers going for upgrades across entry level to premium segments. Primary reason: Memory chip prices have quadrupled in the past few quarters and shortages are expected to persist into 2027, coupled with rupee depreciation. The impact is that the prices of smartphones are likely to rise further, having risen by 30-40 per cent since January this year, market watchers said.

“The festive season will look different in 2026. For the consumer, in a value-conscious market like India where festive discounts have historically shaped upgrade cycles, the message from Q1 is clear: With memory shortages expected to persist into 2027 and rupee depreciation unlikely to ease in the near term, prices are more likely to go up than come down. Waiting for a better deal may not pay off this cycle,” Upasana Joshi, senior research manager at IDC India said.

She added that the scale of discounts, channel offers, and partner margins brands deployed in previous festive cycles may not be sustainable this year, with rising memory costs compressing margins across the board.

“The rupee’s depreciation is adding pressure on import-led bills of materials, and with the share of wallet (indicating brand loyalty) narrowing as consumers prioritise essentials, brands will have to be more surgical about where and how they deploy promotional resources,” she added.

Brands also recognise this pressure. Further, industry watchers added that since festive season margins are likely to come under pressure, the 2026 season will be more value-driven than volume-driven.

“Brands will still need festive promotions to stimulate demand; however, the depth of discounts could be lower this year due to ongoing memory-related cost pressures and recent price hikes,” said Tarun Pathak, research director at Counterpoint Research.

“A retailer may sell fewer units but at higher ticket sizes, similar revenue, but a fundamentally different channel dynamic than prior years,” Joshi added.

“To drive growth while managing cost pressures, brands are expected to focus more on higher-ASP models where they can balance out the BOM cost and profitability at the same time,” Pathak added.

Carl Pei, founder of UK-based Nothing brand of smartphones, has publicly said: “Phone prices are going up and they’ll keep going up into next year. In India, phones above ₹30,000 have seen price jumps of ₹7,000. In a shortage, memory is allocated, not bought.”

“If you’ve been waiting to upgrade a device, the best time was yesterday. The next best time is now. This year’s sale season won’t have the discounts people are used to,” he added in a post on X on June 12.

Madhav Sheth, CEO, Ai+ Smartphone, a new entrant in the market, told Business Standard that since the festive season remains the most important demand period for both brands and retailers, the nature of promotions will change. “Instead of deep upfront discounts, brands may increasingly rely on exchange programmes, bank offers, bundled products, EMI schemes, and value-added benefits. The objective will be to maintain affordability while protecting business sustainability,” he said.

Brands are also likely to adopt tighter inventory planning in the budget segment while ensuring channel profitability remains intact, particularly in the offline market. Counterpoint’s Pathak expects brands to increase focus on online channels this year that offer better operational efficiency and lower cost of sale, with the online channel share expected to increase around 41 per cent, he said.

“The focus is shifting from launching a large number of devices to building stronger, more differentiated products with clearer positioning. At the same time, brands are working closely with supply chain partners to optimise costs and improve forecasting. We are also seeing a greater emphasis on software-led differentiation, services, ecosystem products, and customer retention,” AI+’s Sheth added.

The smartphone market may also see a shift in consumer behaviour, with a greater number of high- ticket-size purchases, despite lower sales volumes, and potentially more offline channels becoming crucial as customers look to weigh a product before buying.

“Q1 2026 saw online’s share fall from 42 per cent to 38 per cent, with offline gaining ground to 62 per cent. This isn't simply a reversal of the online trend — it reflects something more nuanced. As average sale prices or ASPs rise and purchasing decisions become more considered, consumers want to experience a device before committing. The dynamic that's emerging is one where consumers evaluate offline but complete the purchase online if the platform offers are meaningfully better. Brands are already navigating this carefully,” Joshi added.