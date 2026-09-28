India's 4G smartphone shipments set to grow 3% in 2026 despite market slump

India's 4G smartphone market is showing signs of recovery in 2026, with shipments set to grow three per cent year-on-year, staging quite a comeback from a 48 per cent drop suffered in 2025, according to Counterpoint Research.

Its share in the overall market is seen rising from 11 per cent in 2025 to 13 per cent in 2026 and an estimated 15 per cent in 2027, as pricier component costs have widened the price gap between 4G and 5G devices, making 5G smartphones more expensive for consumers.

The result: consumers in the entry (sub Rs 10,000) and budget (Rs 10,000-Rs 20,000) segments are turning to 4G devices for better specifications and value at a lower price.

"4G smartphone shipments in India are expected to grow 3 per cent YoY in 2026 despite a decline in the overall market, with 4G share rising to 13 per cent in 2026 from 11 per cent in 2025," Counterpoint said in a release.

At the same time, the original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) are expanding their 4G portfolios into the Rs 10,000-Rs 20,000 band to cater to this demand and fill the gaps created as 5G models move up the price ladder.

"India's 4G recovery is increasingly extending beyond the traditional entry-level segment, with demand gaining momentum across the sub-Rs 20,000 price range. The Rs 10,000-Rs 20,000 segment is emerging as a key growth area as consumers seek better specifications and device experiences without the higher price associated with 5G," Senior Analyst Prachir Singh said.

Responding to this shift, OEMs are expanding their 4G portfolios beyond the entry segment.

The number of OEMs offering 4G models in the budget price band has increased from just two in 2025 to 12 in 2026 so far.

The wider portfolio is positioning 4G as a broader value proposition, offering consumers a balance of price, specifications and performance as rising costs push 5G smartphones into higher price bands, Singh said.

According to Research Director Tarun Pathak, 4G is set to become a more meaningful part of India's smartphone market, with its share expected to rise from 13 per cent in 2026 to 15 per cent in 2027.

"This growth reflects a broader shift in the role of 4G, rather than simply a short-term response to higher smartphone prices, as component prices are unlikely to normalise soon. As consumers increasingly weigh specifications against price, 4G is gaining relevance beyond the entry-level segment, particularly in the sub-Rs 20,000 range," Pathak said.

Pathak added: "We expect this broader price-value positioning to support continued 4G demand, while encouraging OEMs to expand their portfolios with more capable 4G devices. This could mark a shift in how 4G is positioned in India, from an entry-level connectivity choice to a broader value proposition.