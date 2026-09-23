India's Ayush market could reach $213 billion by 2030: Primus Partners

India’s Ayush market could reach $213 billion by 2030 from its current size of $43 billion, with the integration of traditional medicine into public health systems, insurance schemes and primary healthcare delivery expected to improve utilisation, according to a report by Primus Partners.

The report proposes forming a National Economy Ayush Mission (NEAM), chaired by the Prime Minister or the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA), to improve the coordinated expansion of the Ayush industry.

The Ministry of Ayush would serve as the nodal ministry for NEAM, with the mission aiming to strengthen governance across sectors through performance-linked financing and transparent progress monitoring to ensure accountability and sustained momentum.

“This approach will ensure that research, regulation, diplomacy, trade, education and service delivery move in synchrony towards the shared vision of making Ayush a $213 billion economy,” the report added.

It noted that this growth would also depend on faster expansion in manufacturing, healthcare services, wellness tourism, exports, research and innovation, digital health, the medicinal plant economy and private investment.

However, a key factor in enabling this growth would be making the manufacture of Ayush products more attractive through investment in facilities and unit clusters that comply with good manufacturing practices (GMPs).

This would help expand India’s Ayush manufacturing sector from its current market size of $24 billion to $55 billion by 2030. This could, in turn, help increase India’s Ayush exports from $689 million in financial year 2024-25 (FY25) to over $2 billion by 2030.

The United States (US), Germany, Italy and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) are among the largest importers of India-made Ayush goods.

The report added that expanding exports would require a strategic shift from exporting primarily raw materials and low-value products towards high-value, branded, standardised and clinically validated Ayush formulations.

“A key priority should be the integration of Ayush within India's broader trade and economic diplomacy agenda, and in ongoing and future Free Trade Agreements (FTAs) with major markets,” the report stated.

It added that the yoga economy could be brought into preventive healthcare and the management of lifestyle disorders through integration with government-run health schemes and private healthcare facilities.

“While integration has begun, the current coverage remains limited and uneven,” it said.

Similarly, growing international awareness of preventive healthcare, mental well-being and healthy ageing could help the global yoga market sustain double-digit growth going forward.

“Opportunities across manufacturing, exports and healthcare integration have been established, but their realisation depends on coordinated action, targeted investments, institutional strengthening and policy alignment,” it added.