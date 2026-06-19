India's beauty products market projected to reach USD 39 bn by 2030: Report

India's beauty and personal care (BPC) products market is projected to reach USD 39 billion by 2030, driven by a fundamental shift in consumer behaviour, according to a report by e-commerce major Flipkart.

Once an aspirational segment, beauty is increasingly being viewed as a daily essential for self-care and identity rather than an occasional indulgence, the report said.

According to the 'Flipkart GlamUp Annual Beauty Trends Report 2026', the Indian beauty market, currently valued at approximately USD 27 billion, is identified by industry experts as one of the most attractive growth markets globally.

"India's beauty market is at an inflexion point. What was once an aspirational category has become a daily expression of self-care, confidence, and identity. The opportunity is significant. India's beauty market is valued at USD 27 billion today and is expected to reach USD 39 billion by 2030, making it one of the world's most attractive growth markets," Priyanka Bhargav, Senior Director of Brand Strategy & Insights at Flipkart, said.

The leading e-commerce platform noted that consumers purchase 12 beauty products every second on its website. During the first quarter of the financial year 2025-26, the platform's BPC business recorded a 1.5x year-on-year growth in Gross Merchandise Value (GMV), while both orders and units in the category grew by 1.6x.

A significant portion of this growth was attributed to Gen Z consumers, who now account for more than half of BPC buyers on the platform.

The report further highlights the democratisation of beauty across the country, noting that two out of every three beauty-related searches originate from non-metro markets. Furthermore, almost one-third of BPC sales on the platform now come from Tier-2 and smaller towns.

This has led to the emergence of 'PIN code Beauty', a trend in which demand is shaped by hyperlocal factors such as regional climate, pollution levels, and water quality. For example, consumers in Bengaluru have shown a distinct need for hard-water scalp care, while those in Rajasthan frequently seek barrier repair and hydration products.

With a registered user base of more than 500 million, Flipkart's marketplace offers over 150 million products across 80+ categories.