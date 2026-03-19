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Home / Industry / News / India's Bioeconomy grows 18% to $195.3 billion in 2025, says report

India's Bioeconomy grows 18% to $195.3 billion in 2025, says report

India's bioeconomy surges 18% to $195.3 billion in 2025, with BIRAC driving innovation, funding, and startup growth across the biotech ecosystem

Image: Company Website

Image: Official Website

Udisha Srivastav New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 19 2026 | 5:46 PM IST

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The Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council (BIRAC), which celebrated its 14th Foundation Day on Thursday, said it has enabled more than ₹4,200 crore in funding support across over 15 lakh startups, entrepreneurs, companies, and innovators. BIRAC, a public sector enterprise set up by the Department of Biotechnology, released the ‘India Bioeconomy Report 2026’ to mark the occasion.
  Bio-tech Funding Landscape 
Total Deals 208
Total Investment $4.6 Bn
Investments in 2025 $1.58 Bn
Private Equity Exits 45
Exit Value $6.15+ Bn
  

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Topics : Birac Biotechnology startups in India

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First Published: Mar 19 2026 | 5:45 PM IST

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