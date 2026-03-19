India's Bioeconomy grows 18% to $195.3 billion in 2025, says report

The Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council (BIRAC), which celebrated its 14th Foundation Day on Thursday, said it has enabled more than ₹4,200 crore in funding support across over 15 lakh startups, entrepreneurs, companies, and innovators. BIRAC, a public sector enterprise set up by the Department of Biotechnology, released the ‘India Bioeconomy Report 2026’ to mark the occasion.

Bio-tech Funding Landscape Total Deals 208 Total Investment $4.6 Bn Investments in 2025 $1.58 Bn Private Equity Exits 45 Exit Value $6.15+ Bn