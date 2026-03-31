India's bioeconomy to hit $300 bn by 2033 on innovation demand: Report

India’s biotech sector is entering a new phase of global relevance, with the country’s bioeconomy expanding from $10 billion in 2014 to $195 billion in 2026 and projected to touch nearly $300 billion by 2033, according to a report by Endiya Partners.

The report, India’s Biopharma Moment: Perspectives from DEMO Biotech, positions India at an inflection point as a looming $300 billion global patent cliff by 2030 and rising drug development costs reshape the industry’s innovation geography.

Globally, research and development (R&D) costs have climbed to about $2.2 billion per asset, with development timelines stretching to nearly 100 months. Against this backdrop, India is emerging as a cost-efficient alternative, offering what the report terms a “recruitment alpha” — enrolling patients up to ten times faster — and enabling 3–4 times more drug development attempts per dollar spent.

“India is transitioning from a global leader in generics to a high-velocity, cost-effective hub for biopharma innovation,” the report said, noting that the country already supplies around 20 per cent of global generics and over 60 per cent of vaccines.

Policy momentum is reinforcing this shift. Government initiatives such as the ₹10,000 crore Biopharma Shakti scheme and the ₹1 lakh crore Research, Development and Innovation (RDI) fund are seen as strong signals of policy maturity. Recent amendments to the New Drugs and Clinical Trials Rules in March 2026 — including a 45-day approval timeline and prior intimation pathways — are expected to compress development cycles by 90–120 days.

India’s biotech ecosystem has also expanded significantly, now comprising over 2,500 startups, around 100 incubators, more than 600 research institutes, and over 200 accredited laboratories. The report highlights increasing global validation of Indian innovation, citing milestones such as large cross-border deals, regulatory acceptances, and clinical-stage advancements as indicators of a “valuation inflection point” for domestic biotech intellectual property.

However, structural gaps remain. Limited pilot-scale GMP infrastructure, constraints in late-stage funding, talent shortages, and weak translational research capabilities continue to pose challenges to scaling innovation.

Looking ahead, Endiya identifies four priorities for sustaining momentum: blended financing models to de-risk frontier science, stronger industrial intelligence, improved translational infrastructure, and a more dynamic regulatory framework.

“The government has done a good job so far… it is up to investors, incubators, startups, corporates, and the rest of the ecosystem to take us further,” said Ramesh Byrapaneni of Endiya Partners.

Vedha Sampathkumar of Endiya Partners added that global demand for high-velocity R&D and diversified supply chains places India in a strong position to address complex medical challenges at a fraction of traditional costs.

With policy support and ecosystem depth aligning, India is increasingly being seen as a potential global hub for cost-efficient, high-quality biopharma innovation.