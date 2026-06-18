India's Commercial & Industrial (C&I) energy storage market will increase from less than 1 GWh in 2025 to about 2231 GWh by 2032, supported by rising electricity tariffs and rapid adoption of renewable energy, a study by industry body India Energy Storage Alliance (IESA) said on Thursday.

The report attributes this exponential growth to rising electricity tariffs, the need for reliable, high-quality power, rapid adoption of renewable energy (RE), cost-optimisation demands, and India's ambitious decarbonisation goals, an IESA statement said.

The study details two growth scenarios: a Business-as-Usual (BAU) path, with ESS reaching 22-23 GWh by 2032, and a Rapid Adoption (RA) scenario, in which market-friendly reforms and technological advances could propel installations to 31 GWh.

The BAU assumes 5-6 per cent annual C&I load growth and 15 per cent RE CAGR; RA anticipates 18 per cent RE CAGR, reflecting the impact of supportive policy and falling battery costs.

"With regulatory clarity, proven business models, and advanced storage technologies, C&I consumers can now make smarter, data-driven decisions that drive both cost savings and sustainability. Our study equips the industry with the actionable intelligence needed to capture this historic opportunity," Vinayak Walimbe, Managing Director of CES, added.

Analysing the technology landscape, the report broadly covers lead acid, advanced lead acid, lithium-ion, vanadium-redox flow, sodium-ion, and pumped hydro storage systems, but specific technology analysis is focused on LFP, NMC, VRFB, and Sodium-Ion chemistries.

"India's C&I energy storage sector is transitioning from backup and peak shaving to a strategic asset for energy optimisation, resilience, and decarbonisation. The insights from this report will help stakeholders shift from reactive power management to proactive energy leadership," Debmalya Sen, President of IESA, said.

The study also explores the shift from backup-centric to application-driven energy storage, with tailored BESS solutions increasingly deployed for open access RE projects, diesel generator (DG) replacements, and rooftop solar integration.

The IESA, in collaboration with Customised Energy Solutions (CES), is set to showcase the 'India Stationary Storage Market for C&I Applications: Insights Till 2032' report at the 12th India Energy Storage Week (IESW), from July 8-10 in the national capital.

The IESW 2026 will host over 200 exhibitors and 10,000+ industry leaders from more than 30 countries.