Home / Industry / News / India's captive, commercial coal mines cross 200 MT production in FY26

India's captive, commercial coal mines cross 200 MT production in FY26

Production from captive and commercial coal mines crossed 200 million tonnes in FY26, surpassing last year's output ahead of schedule and marking a key milestone for India's coal sector

Saket Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 13 2026 | 7:58 PM IST

India’s captive, commercial and other coal mines have crossed the landmark of 200 million tonnes (MT) of coal production in 2025-26, the coal ministry said, calling it a key milestone for the sector as output surpassed last year’s total production figure ahead of schedule.
 
Total production from these mines reached over 200 MT on March 11, including 194.17 MT from captive and commercial mines and 6.06 MT from other mines.
 
The ministry said production during FY26 had already exceeded FY25's total output of 197.32 MT on March 7, achieving the milestone 24 days earlier than last year. The sector has recorded a 10.56 per cent year-on-year growth in production during the period.
   
Coal dispatch from these mines also rose 7.71 per cent year-on-year to 197.09 MT, compared with 182.98 MT in the corresponding period last year, reflecting higher supply to consuming sectors.
 
The ministry said the performance highlights the growing role of captive and commercial mining in strengthening India’s coal output and supporting the country’s energy needs. The government will continue to push captive and commercial coal mining through policy support and technological adoption to enhance domestic production and ensure reliable energy supply, it said.
 

First Published: Mar 13 2026 | 7:58 PM IST

