India's carbon market gathers pace as export markets raise cost of business

CBAM-covered goods accounted for 9.91 per cent of India's exports to the European Union in 2022-23, according to the Centre for Science and Environment. Indian steel and aluminium exporters to that market have now been forced to cut prices by 15-22 per cent to absorb the tax burden since January 1, 2026, when CBAM entered its payment phase, according to Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI).

“Indian steel is particularly vulnerable as blast furnace-based production is substantially more carbon-intensive than that of EU producers, and default (highest) emission values may apply if verified data is missing,” pointed out Utkarsh Patel, fellow at the Centre for Social and Economic Progress (CSEP).

Tata Steel management echoed similar pressures in an analyst call following the company’s results for the second quarter of FY26. Highlighting that carbon costs are already becoming a material factor in European steelmaking, T V Narendran, managing director and chief executive officer, Tata Steel, said: “There is already a carbon cost coming in, and as carbon prices rise, the economic case for electric arc furnaces becomes stronger. Typically, the cost difference between the both is about $100 per tonne.”

How is India building its domestic carbon market? For Indian industries to remain globally competitive, the central government has introduced a domestic carbon market that is intended to create financial incentives for cleaner production, improved industrial efficiency, attract climate-linked investments, and prepare companies for increasing global disclosures and sustainability requirements.

The Ministry of Power officially notified the Carbon Credit Trading Scheme (CCTS) in 2023, with the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) appointed as market administrator and Grid-India as the registry operator. This was followed by regulatory developments in July 2024 to establish a rate-based Emissions Trading System (ETS).

The Indian Carbon Market (ICM) under the CCTS operates through two mechanisms — the Compliance Mechanism and the Offset Mechanism. Under the former, emission-intensive industries notified as obligated entities are required to meet assigned greenhouse gas (GHG) emission intensity (GEI) targets, and entities that overachieve their targets are eligible to issue carbon credit certificates (CCCs). Under the Offset Mechanism, non-obligated entities can voluntarily register approved mitigation activities to seek CCCs.

The ICM Portal, a central platform for implementing and administering the ICM, was launched in March this year. Before that, in January, the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change released the second tranche of GEI targets. Together with the first tranche, issued in October 2025, around 490 obligated entities across sectors including aluminium, cement, chlor-alkali, pulp and paper, petrochemicals, petroleum refining, and textiles are now required to meet prescribed emission targets.

While India has already developed a significant voluntary carbon market, with 375 million carbon credits issued between 2010 and 2025, much of the value created through these credits has accrued outside India through cross-border trading. However, the domestic market allows India to retain more value from carbon trading within the country and align carbon finance with its own decarbonisation and energy-transition priorities.

India is also preparing to operationalise its own domestic carbon market in 2026 amid rising global climate-linked trade regulations. Carbon efficiency, which used to be merely a compliance consideration, has now become a factor determining pricing power, competitiveness, market access, and supply-chain resilience.

What are the concerns around India’s carbon market framework? While India’s carbon transition has evolved from being an environmental issue to a financial factor, challenges remain. The framework is in place, with legally binding intensity targets for entities covering 17 per cent of India’s emissions. It places the country among the world's largest emission compliance markets. However, the architecture is only partially investment-ready because key emitting sectors such as steel, which was expected to be included in the current phase of the CCTS, and the power sector, which accounts for almost half of India’s emissions, were excluded from the first phase, said Patel.

Calling the intensity targets reasonable but not strong enough, he said that, on average, an annual reduction of only 1.2 per cent is expected during the first phase, ranging between 0.8 per cent and 3.2 per cent. “These would need to be raised in subsequent phases to align with our long-term net zero objective. Early experience and corrections along the way will help encourage greater reduction targets,” he added.

The idea of lenders and investors integrating carbon into credit risk is still at a nascent stage in the country. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) recently deferred mandatory climate-risk disclosures that were originally slated for voluntary adoption from FY27. “A recent benchmark of 35 major banks by Climate Risk Horizons found a stark disconnect — disclosures are rising but data is rarely used to restrict carbon-heavy exposure or evaluate credit risk,” said Patel.

Moody's estimates 25–35 per cent of Indian bank loans are exposed to carbon-intensive sectors. It also states that India's financial sector lags other major economies in its reporting on Scope 3 emissions, or lending-related emissions. Among the top 1,000 BSE-listed banks as of March 2024, only Federal Bank and RBL Bank had adopted explicit coal exclusion or phase-out policies, according to Climate Risk Horizons.

With the first CCC trading expected to launch by mid-2026, there are gaps which can hamper credible price discovery. “Structural oversupply from cautiously set intensity benchmarks, banking of credits and enforcement or verification gaps may hamper credible price discovery,” Patel said, adding that the CCTS currently lacks a market stability mechanism. “International experience shows that a price stability or containment reserve is essential to ensure effectiveness of an emission trading scheme,” he added. Canada’s Alberta Technology Innovation and Emissions Reduction Regulation accumulated 53 million surplus credits by 2023 with prices 40 per cent below the official level, whereas the EU ETS took 14 years to add its Market Stability Reserve, as per an IEEFA study.

“As participation increases, carbon pricing can become a powerful driver for clean technologies, industrial efficiency and green investments,” said Rohit Kumar, secretary general, Carbon Markets Association of India and SAF Association, while also adding that India’s growing global engagement is expected to strengthen market credibility and support effective price discovery in the coming years.

Can weak verification and compliance undermine the market? The issue is that only six verification agencies have so far been empanelled under the CCTS, with only three receiving final accreditation. “If we expect first credits to be traded this year, we will need more such agencies and verifiers. Digital systems that ease these processes must be fast-tracked,” Patel noted.

Going forward, India needs to tackle the issue of non-compliance. “In the past, India's Perform, Achieve and Trade (PAT) scheme faced non-compliance issues, which rose from 9 per cent in Cycle-I to 49 per cent in Cycle-II," Patel pointed out, adding that "86 per cent of the mandated energy saving certificate buyers were unregistered and certificates sold at the floor price due to oversupply, as per analysis by Prayas.”

China has a similar rate-based ETS, but it levies penalties at 5–10 times the average credit price in a trading cycle, he pointed out. The lesson for India is that penalties should be well above the credit price and that establishing price floors or ceilings early will provide necessary direction.