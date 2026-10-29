India's cement sector cuts energy use, but worker safety worsens: Report

India's cement sector is becoming more energy- and carbon-efficient, but rising groundwater use in water-stressed regions, worsening worker safety and weak policy implementation reveal gaps that sustainability reporting does not capture, according to a new report.

India is the world’s second-largest cement producer, and the sector uses less energy per tonne, at around 2.54 gigajoules per tonne (GJ/t), than the global average of 2.88 GJ/t, but renewables make up only 5.1 per cent of its energy mix, according to the report released by the International Forum for Environment, Sustainability & Technology (iFOREST) on Thursday.

The report assessed 18 cement companies across 107 Business Responsibility and Sustainability Reporting (BRSR) indicators for FY24 and FY25, covering 87 per cent of India’s cement production.

"Carbon emissions intensity eased from 0.58 to 0.57 tonnes of carbon dioxide (tCO₂) per tonne. Total emissions still rose 4 per cent to 224.3 million tonnes, roughly 6–7 per cent of India’s total," the report said.

iFOREST said overall water withdrawal in the sector during the period of the study fell 9.5 per cent, but withdrawals in water-stressed areas, mostly in Rajasthan, rose by over 20 per cent. Groundwater's share of withdrawals in these areas climbed from 27 per cent to 38 per cent.

The sector employs about 2.28 lakh people. Of these, 63 per cent are contractual workers, 3.1 per cent are women and 0.07 per cent are persons with disabilities. Women in key managerial roles earn 26.8 per cent less than men. The median pay for women workers fell 11.1 per cent in FY25, even as men's pay rose.

"Health and safety performance deteriorated, with worker injuries rising by 36.5 per cent to 359 and fatalities increasing from 17 to 22. Over 90 per cent of deaths, including all five additional deaths, were among workers," iFOREST said.

The report has recommended cement-specific BRSR guidance, standardised metrics, mandatory production disclosure, third-party verification and embedding ESG into business strategy so that adopted policies are implemented on the ground.