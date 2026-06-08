India's clean industry pipeline a $433 bn investment opportunity: Report

The pipeline spans 65 projects across four sectors and 11 states, representing an estimated $433.07 billion investment opportunity in clean fuels, chemicals and low-carbon manufacturing.

Projects tracked include AM Green's Kakinada developments, ACME's green ammonia project in Odisha, Indian Oil's sustainable aviation fuel initiatives, ReNew's e-fuels project, and low-carbon projects of NTPC and Vedanta.

The report said that AM Green's Kakinada project shows that projects reaching final investment decision (FID) fastest are those that align favourable conditions through long-term cross-border partnerships.

AM Green, a sister company of leading green energy firm Greenko, aims to develop a portfolio of plants in the country to produce 4 million tonnes per year of green ammonia. The company's first facility is under construction in Kakinada, Andhra Pradesh, and will have a capacity of 1.5 million tonnes per year. It aims to start commercial production of ammonia in 2028.

For this project, German company Uniper has agreed to offtake up to 500,000 tonnes of ammonia production from 2028.

The Global Project Tracker recorded 161 clean industrial projects that are operational or under construction, as well as more than 800 in development worldwide. The global pipeline represents an estimated investment opportunity of nearly $4.7 trillion, with around $1.5 trillion directly invested in industrial production assets and around $3.2 trillion in associated renewable energy build-out, it said.

According to the report, India is among the most prominent markets for industrial commodities at present, alongside China, Europe and the United States. These markets shape current demand and can configure the new supply chains of clean commodities, the report said.

It further noted that if the 15 biggest buyers of fuels, chemicals and materials globally were to stimulate demand for low-carbon commodities, they could together scale global clean markets to sufficient volumes to unlock tipping points — when cost declines, market uptake, policy support and infrastructure build-out combine to make a technology's widespread adoption rapid and self-sustaining.